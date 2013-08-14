TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ drops, dominates for NBC on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 13, 2013.

Despite posting declines both overall and among young viewers, “America’s Got Talent” dominated both of its hours on Tuesday night and led NBC to its normal wins in all measures.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.9 rating for Tuesday primetime, well ahead of the 1.3 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 6.94 million viewers and a 4.2 rating/7 share for Tuesday night, just ahead of the 4.1/7 and 6.01 million viewers for CBS. FOX finished third with a 2.5/4 and 3.88 million viewers, topping the 2.3/4 and 3.35 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged 1.41 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with 7.97 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, coming in fourth with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 4.03 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” encore averaged 4.03 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 4.63 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss.” On The CW, a new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a repeat averaged 2.02 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” averaged 8.51 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat averaged 5.375 million viewers for second and a 0.7 key demo rating for fourth. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” dipped slightly to 3.73 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, compared to the 3.47 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss.” The CW’s “Capture” averaged 790,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC closed primetime in first with 8.58 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 4.67 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, while ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 2.95 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.