TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ wins Tuesday for NBC

Senior Television Writer
06.26.13

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 25, 2013.

On a slow summer Tuesday, “America’s Got Talent” was enough to carry NBC to a nightly ratings win over “So You Think You Can Dance”-aided FOX and “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition”-fueled ABC.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.01 million viewers overall. FOX was second in the demo with a 1.6, and 4.42 million viewers, followed by ABC (1.0, 3.54), CBS (0.9, 6.38) and the CW (0.2, 738,000).

8 p.m. — FOX won the hour with “SYTYCD,” which pulled a 1.7 demo rating and 4.66 million viewers, though the hour’s most-watched show was an “NCIS” repeat on CBS (1.0, 8.04 million). “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” averaged a 1.1 and 4.09 million viewers, while the first hour of “Extreme Makeover” did a 1.1 and 3.79 million. A CW “Hart of Dixie” repeat did only a 0.2 and 830,000 viewers.

9 p.m. — “America’s Got Talent” came on and handily won the hour (2.4, 9.46 million), followed by more “SYTCYD” on FOX (1.5, 4.17 million), more “Extreme Makeover” on ABC (1.3, 4.04 million), an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat on CBS (0.8, 5.99 million) and an “America’s Next Top Model” repeat on the CW (0.2, 646,000).

10 p.m. — “America’s Got Talent” rose to a 2.7 rating and 10.47 million viewers, leaving a “Person of Interest” repeat on CBS (0.8, 5.09 million) and a “Body of Proof” repeat on ABC (0.7, 2.8 million) in its wake.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

TAGSNIELSENRATINGSTV RATINGS

