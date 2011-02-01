TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ helps ABC topple CBS’ Monday repeats

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 31, 2011.

Facing repeats on CBS and a “House”-free FOX, ABC’s “The Bachelor” was up on Monday and gave the network key nightly wins.

Meanwhile, working against the same repeats and “House”-less FOX, NBC was less able to take advantage, with “Chuck” and “The Cape” both dropping, though “Harry’s Law” added viewers in the 10 p.m. hour.

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, topping CBS’ 2.4 rating and FOX’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.8 rating was fourth, beating the 0.8 rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.42 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/9 share, edging out CBS’ 5.1/8 and 8.15 million viewers. FOX and NBC both posted a 4.4/7, but FOX averaged 7.43 million viewers, compared to the 7.24 million for NBC. The CW’s 1.1/2 and 1.63 million viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – “The Bachelor” kicked primetime off in first for ABC with 9.37 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, tops for the 8 p.m. hour. FOX’s new “Human Target” drew 7.81 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, not “House” numbers, but better than the show had been doing on Wednesdays this season. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finished third overall with 7.415 million viewers, but finished second for the hour in the key demo. NBC’s “Chuck” was on the low side with 5.56 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, despite a highly hyped episode. The CW’s new “90210” averaged 1.75 million viewers and a lackluster 0.8 demo rating in fifth.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 10.17 million viewers averaged by “Two and a Half Men” (viewers even love Charlie Sheen in repeats) and “Mike & Molly.” ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with 9.63 million viewers, but won the hour with a 3.3 demo rating. FOX’s “Lie to Me” was third with 7.05 million viewers. NBC’s new “The Cape” averaged 5.3 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, both down from last week. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” mustered only 1.5 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in fifth.

10 p.m. – In the 10 p.m. hour there was finally a little good news for NBC with the 10.86 million viewers (up from last week) and the 2.1 demo rating (stable for all three of its airings) for “Harry’s Law,” which won the hour in both counts. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 6.87 million viewers for second, beating the 6.27 million viewers for a “Castle” repeat on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.