TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ finale sweeps Monday for ABC

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 1, 2011.

The season finale of “The Bachelorette” was down significantly from last summer’s finale, both overall and among young viewers, but it still ruled all three primetime hours for ABC.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.7 rating for the night, beating FOX’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was far back with a 1.1 rating. NBC averaged a 0.7 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 9.44 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Monday night. That was far ahead of the 3.2/5 and 5.405 million viewers for FOX. CBS was third with a 3.0/5 and 4.44 million viewers, beating the 2.4/4 and 3.62 million viewers for NBC. The CW attracted 504,000 viewers for the night.

[For perspective, the full three-hour “Bachelorette” finale block last summer averaged over 11.5 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC.]

8 p.m. – The first hour of ABC’s “Bachelorette” finale averaged 8.99 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was a distant second overall with 5.45 million viewers and also averaged a 2.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat averaged 4.45 million viewers to beat the 3.9 million for CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 532,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – The “Bachelorette” finale was up to 10.02 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating in its second hour for ABC. FOX stayed second with the 5.36 million viewers and 2.3 key demo rating for “MasterChef.” CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 5.02 million viewers for third, with NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” averaging 3.245 million in fourth. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” averaged an impressively low 475,000 viewers (and even pulled a “0” share among adults 18-49).

10 p.m. – The “Bachelorette: After the Final Rose” special drew 9.31 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 4.40 million, bettering NBC’s 3.155 million for “Harry’s Law.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.