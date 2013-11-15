TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ leads CBS while ‘Vampire Diaries’ tops ‘Parks and Recreation’ on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 14, 2013.

Up week-to-week, “The Big Bang Theory” maintained its position as Thursday night’s top show in nearly every imaginable demographic and paced CBS’ tight win among young viewers and comfortable overall win, even if “Elementary” slipped back behind “Scandal” in the 10 p.m. hour.

FOX had a second straight night of week-to-week gains for “The X Factor,” though those numbers may be slightly inflated by NFL preemptions in Nashville.

At least FOX has inflated numbers to blame on football, though. NBC had another dismal Thursday with a weak return for “Parks and Recreation” and low numbers for “Sean Saves the World” and “The Michael J. Fox Show” and even those ratings may be inflated a hair by NFL coverage in Indianapolis.

The CW will be chuffed about its overnight performances, with “The Vampire Diaries” topping both “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” and “Parks and Rec” in the key demo and “Reign” also getting a small bump.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.5 rating for Thursday night, beating the 2.1 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was third in the key demo with a 1.4 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS won easily with an estimated 10.55 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/11 share, far ahead of the 7.04 million viewers and 4.8/8 for ABC for Thursday night. FOX was third with 4.89 million viewers and a 3.1/4. NBC’s 2.3/4 and 3.49 million viewers beat the 1.4/2 and 2.2 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (17.98 million viewers and a 5.1 key demo rating) and “The Millers” (11.28 million and a 2.7 key demo). FOX was a distant second with 5.29 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “The X Factor” results. ABC was third overall with 3.71 million viewers for “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” but the fantasy spinoff was fifth with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” returned with two new episodes averaged 3.31 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” was fifth overall with 2.67 million viewers, but third with a 1.3 key demo rating (and actually second among adults 18-34 for the hour).

9 p.m. – CBS scored a narrow overall win, but finished second among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour with “The Crazy Ones” (8.68 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.6 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was a close second overall with 8.45 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” was third with 4.49 million viewers, but improved on its lead-in with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with “Sean Saves the World” (3.15 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (2.94 million and a 1.0 key demo). The CW’s “Reign” averaged 1.73 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Scandal” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC, recapturing the overall crown with 8.95 million viewers and continuing its dominance with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Elementary” slipped to second with 8.39 million viewers and stayed second with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was the network’s top show for the night, averaging 4.11 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.