TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ leads CBS while ‘Vampire Diaries’ tops ‘Parks and Recreation’ on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 14, 2013.
Up week-to-week, “The Big Bang Theory” maintained its position as Thursday night’s top show in nearly every imaginable demographic and paced CBS’ tight win among young viewers and comfortable overall win, even if “Elementary” slipped back behind “Scandal” in the 10 p.m. hour.
FOX had a second straight night of week-to-week gains for “The X Factor,” though those numbers may be slightly inflated by NFL preemptions in Nashville.
At least FOX has inflated numbers to blame on football, though. NBC had another dismal Thursday with a weak return for “Parks and Recreation” and low numbers for “Sean Saves the World” and “The Michael J. Fox Show” and even those ratings may be inflated a hair by NFL coverage in Indianapolis.
The CW will be chuffed about its overnight performances, with “The Vampire Diaries” topping both “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” and “Parks and Rec” in the key demo and “Reign” also getting a small bump.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.5 rating for Thursday night, beating the 2.1 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was third in the key demo with a 1.4 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS won easily with an estimated 10.55 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/11 share, far ahead of the 7.04 million viewers and 4.8/8 for ABC for Thursday night. FOX was third with 4.89 million viewers and a 3.1/4. NBC’s 2.3/4 and 3.49 million viewers beat the 1.4/2 and 2.2 million viewers for The CW.
8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (17.98 million viewers and a 5.1 key demo rating) and “The Millers” (11.28 million and a 2.7 key demo). FOX was a distant second with 5.29 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “The X Factor” results. ABC was third overall with 3.71 million viewers for “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” but the fantasy spinoff was fifth with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” returned with two new episodes averaged 3.31 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” was fifth overall with 2.67 million viewers, but third with a 1.3 key demo rating (and actually second among adults 18-34 for the hour).
9 p.m. – CBS scored a narrow overall win, but finished second among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour with “The Crazy Ones” (8.68 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.6 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was a close second overall with 8.45 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” was third with 4.49 million viewers, but improved on its lead-in with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with “Sean Saves the World” (3.15 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (2.94 million and a 1.0 key demo). The CW’s “Reign” averaged 1.73 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Scandal” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC, recapturing the overall crown with 8.95 million viewers and continuing its dominance with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Elementary” slipped to second with 8.39 million viewers and stayed second with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was the network’s top show for the night, averaging 4.11 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
The Millers – if I read the numbers correctly – loses roughly 1/3 of BBT’s audience BUT has 6 million more viewers than its closest competition. Is that good, bad or good/bad from CBS’s perspective?
Adam – I’d say “More bad than good, but more good/bad than bad.” “The Millers” doesn’t appear to be DROPPING. So at least there’s that. I can’t imagine CBS figures it’s a long-term player, but for now it’s fine. Or fine-ish…
-Daniel
They should try it out on mondays (just to see how it does away from Big Bang)and then taking it from there. If it can get ratings equivalent to what Mom or 2 Broke Girls does on its own i could see it airing as part of that block (heck it would make more sense as part of that block given its subject matter–and don’t tell me it wouldn’t fit fine next to Mike and Molly)
On the other hand the real question is what are they gonna do with the 9 o clock hour there next season—They can’t be happy with The Crazy One’s numbers being merely passable when they used to dominate that hour with Person of Interest. (on the other hand they wanted a two hour comedy block there so what did they think they were gonna do there realisitcally???)
When it comes to their Thursday night lineup (including Parks & Community), NBC needs to channel their inner Gordon Gekko: “Dump it.”
Hey Dan,
What are the chances that Fox decides to move Glee to Fridays for its final season? The audience that still watches the show would almost certainly follow it (if they’re willing to put up with the show’s declining quality they will definitely put up with a timeslot change), and primetime slots are just too valuable at Fox to waste on these kind of numbers. And it just might even beat Shark Tank a couple times if enough people have interest in watching the final episodes. Or am I underestimating the power of Ryan Murphy?
I read speculation online that the back half of Glee season 5 will be airing over the summer and that season 6 will only be 13 episodes. No idea if it’s true, but it would certainly make sense.
Rasil – As with the future of “X Factor,” the future location of visibility of “Glee” will almost certainly depend on “Almost Human,” “Rake” and “Gang Related.” FOX already has “Gotham” and “Hieroglyph” ordered for next season, so it’s totally possible that they’ll be able to afford to either burn “Glee” off in summer or put it on Friday or… who knows what!
-Daniel