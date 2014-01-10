TV Ratings: Big ‘Bang’ leads Thursday, ‘Parks’ rises and ‘Assets’ falls

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 9, 2014.
“The Big Bang Theory” drew its largest-ever audience for a regularly scheduled episode and helped CBS cruise to its normal easy Thursday wins, as “The Crazy Ones,” “Elementary” and “The Millers” and “Two and a Half Men” were all up.
Also having a big night was NBC, which saw “Parks and Recreation” return a whopping 40 percent above its last airing, while “Community,” “Sean Saves the World” and “The Michael J. Fox Show” rose as well.
The news was less good for ABC’s “The Assets,” which had a dismal premiere last week and managed to drop this week.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.0 rating for Thursday night, easily winning the key demographic. NBC was a distant second with a 1.2 rating in the key demo. Yes, NBC finished second for a Thursday in the key demo. NBC is back! Anyway… ABC was third with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.7 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.08 million viewers and a 7.4 rating/12 share for Thursday primetime, far ahead of the 3.95 million viewers and 2.6/4 for ABC. NBC was third overall with 3.61 million viewers and a 2.3/4, ahead of the 1.5/2 and 2.41 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 945,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.
8 p.m. – CBS ruled the 8 p.m. hour with “The Big Bang Theory” (20.08 million and a 5.6 key demo) and “The Millers” (13.61 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating). ABC’s “The Taste” was second overall with 4.44 million viewers and third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was third overall and second in the key demo with “Community” (3.57 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.37 million and a 1.4 key demo). FOX’s repeat of “Sleepy Hollow” averaged 2.39 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, topping the 952,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed on top for the 9 p.m. hour with “The Crazy Ones” (9.62 million and a 2.4 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (9.48 million and a 2.4 key demo). ABC’s “The Taste” stayed second with 4.49 million viewers and also finished second with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC was third with “Sean Saves The World” (3.16 million and a 1.0 key demo) and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (3.14 million and a 1.0 key demo rating), topping the 2.42 million and 0.6 key demo rating for FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” repeat. The CW’s “Reign” repeat averaged 939,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS finished its primetime sweep with 9.85 million viewers and 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Elementary.” NBC’s “Parenthood” was second with 4.21 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, which doesn’t look so rousing until you compare it to the 2.93 million viewers and 0.6 key demo for “The Assets.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Dan:
Is Michael J. Fox one and done at NBC?
Adam – NBC would do *almost* anything possible to keep “Michael J. Fox Show.” But it’s gonna require a heck of a stretch. But it still has a chance…
-Daniel
Dan, when you say ‘almost anything’, would that involved any revamping of the show? Like maybe less of the sister, more of the workplace? The kids I could take or leave from week to week.
Cousin Oliver – It could involve *some* revamping with the adding of a big name in some context? But really what I meant was more like a tiny ratings uptick in the second half of the season? I bigger DVR bump? A Golden Globe win for Fox? Something to justify the move.
-Daniel
Come on, it’s dead.
The Big Bang Theory is awful. What the hell, America.
Amen. I hate that show with the white-hot fury of a thousand suns, compounded exponentially when you factor in that the far-superior Community is airing to far-lesser audience numbers immediately opposite it.
six seasons…
and a movie.
it’s happening.
Am I missing something with the Crazy Ones? It has Robin Williams, Buffy, and Bob Benson and the last few weeks it’s been a very decent show, yet I see it getting almost no attention despite the numbers being fine.
Do most people think this is a bad show or just an inconsequential one?
Other Scott – The latter. I like “Crazy Ones” sometimes and think other aspects don’t work at all. But I’d be hard-pressed to say I “like” the show, just that I definitely don’t dislike it…
-Daniel
As an involuntary watcher (the wife and daughter control the set at that time), I would say they’ve been doing a little better with the balance in the past couple of weeks (less zany RW , more funny SMG). While I’m still in the “non-like” crowd, it doesn’t drive me out of the room anymore.
Good for Community, Parks & Rec. They surely deserve another season considering how the new NBC comedies have performed this season. They also have to compete with “The Big Bang Theory” juggernaut.
I’ve decided to stick with my decision of not watching “The Crazy ones” and “The MJF show” from this week.
“Ground Floor” was quite funny last night.
That 20m will help the BBT cast in negotiations, and that show is really the only strong lead-in on CBS, its tail goes to 10pm.