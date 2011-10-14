TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘X Factor’ pace another CBS, FOX Thursday split

Fast National ratings for Thursday, October 13, 2011.

“The X Factor” continued the slowest of slow declines, but also continued to carry FOX to Thursday night ratings wins among young viewers, which is all the network really wants. Meanwhile, CBS discovered again that the perfect companion for “The Big Bang Theory” in the 8 p.m. hour is another episode of “The Big Bang Theory,” as the hit comedy led the network to an easy overall win for Thursday.

In general, the Nielsen Gods were feeling happy on Thursday as many shows displayed at least some measure of improvement from the week before.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.6 rating for the night, holding off CBS’ 3.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.4 rating was third, with NBC’s 1.9 rating close behind. The CW averaged a 1.1 rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 12.24 million viewers in primetime to go with a 7.6 rating/12 share, beating FOX’s 6.4/10 and 10.83 million viewers for the night. ABC was third with a 5.0/8 and 7.45 million viewers, far head of NBC’s 2.9/5 and 4.51 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.5/2 and 2.325 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.17 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with a new “Big Bang Theory” (13.26 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo rating) and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (11.99 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating), with that repeat setting a standard that “Rules of Engagement” is unlikely to meet. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 10.54 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 in second. ABC’s “Charlie’s Angels” was third overall with 5.96 million viewers, but fifth with a 1.3 rating in the key demographic (both numbers were actually up from last week, albeit by a statistically irrelevant amount). NBC was fourth with “Community” (3.82 and a 1.7 key demo rating, both up) and “Parks and Recreation” (4 million and a 2.1 key demo, down in viewers, but up in the demo). The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had a strong performance with 2.81 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” improved to 11.86 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, winning the 9 p.m. hour overall, but coming in third in the key demo. FOX’s “The X Factor” improved to 11.11 million viewers in second and won the hour with a 3.8 key demo rating. After last week’s dismal performance, ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was back up to 9.69 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” (6.05 million and a 3.2 key demo) was up a tiny bit, but “Whitney” bucked the trend by slipping to 4.205 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, presumably leaving NBC with a difficult scheduling decision for the near future. Also failing to gain was The CW’s “The Secret Circle,” which slipped to 1.84 million viewers, but remained steady with a 0.8 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” retained its normal position atop the 10 p.m. hour, averaging 12.25 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating, down from last week. ABC’s “Private Practice” improved to 6.705 million and a 2.4 key demo rating in second. NBC can’t feel any enthusiasm about “Prime Suspect” slipping to 4.5 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.