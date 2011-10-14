TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘X Factor’ pace another CBS, FOX Thursday split

Fast National ratings for Thursday, October 13, 2011.
“The X Factor” continued the slowest of slow declines, but also continued to carry FOX to Thursday night ratings wins among young viewers, which is all the network really wants. Meanwhile, CBS discovered again that the perfect companion for “The Big Bang Theory” in the 8 p.m. hour is another episode of “The Big Bang Theory,” as the hit comedy led the network to an easy overall win for Thursday.
In general, the Nielsen Gods were feeling happy on Thursday as many shows displayed at least some measure of improvement from the week before.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.6 rating for the night, holding off CBS’ 3.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.4 rating was third, with NBC’s 1.9 rating close behind. The CW averaged a 1.1 rating for the night.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 12.24 million viewers in primetime to go with a 7.6 rating/12 share, beating FOX’s 6.4/10 and 10.83 million viewers for the night. ABC was third with a 5.0/8 and 7.45 million viewers, far head of NBC’s 2.9/5 and 4.51 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.5/2 and 2.325 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.17 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]
8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with a new “Big Bang Theory” (13.26 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo rating) and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (11.99 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating), with that repeat setting a standard that “Rules of Engagement” is unlikely to meet. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 10.54 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 in second. ABC’s “Charlie’s Angels” was third overall with 5.96 million viewers, but fifth with a 1.3 rating in the key demographic (both numbers were actually up from last week, albeit by a statistically irrelevant amount). NBC was fourth with “Community” (3.82 and a 1.7 key demo rating, both up) and “Parks and Recreation” (4 million and a 2.1 key demo, down in viewers, but up in the demo). The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had a strong performance with 2.81 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” improved to 11.86 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, winning the 9 p.m. hour overall, but coming in third in the key demo. FOX’s “The X Factor” improved to 11.11 million viewers in second and won the hour with a 3.8 key demo rating. After last week’s dismal performance, ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was back up to 9.69 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” (6.05 million and a 3.2 key demo) was up a tiny bit, but “Whitney” bucked the trend by slipping to 4.205 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, presumably leaving NBC with a difficult scheduling decision for the near future. Also failing to gain was The CW’s “The Secret Circle,” which slipped to 1.84 million viewers, but remained steady with a 0.8 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” retained its normal position atop the 10 p.m. hour, averaging 12.25 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating, down from last week. ABC’s “Private Practice” improved to 6.705 million and a 2.4 key demo rating in second. NBC can’t feel any enthusiasm about “Prime Suspect” slipping to 4.5 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
If only Alan (and others) would stop leaving Whitney on after The Office then maybe those Whitney numbers could decline to what the show actually merits.
In all seriousness though, it seems like its getting dangerously close to the point where NBC has to move Whitney, right? Putting up comparable numbers to Parks and Community in the post Office spot can’t be good.
John -Yes, it would be my assumption that NBC has to be seriously pondering a move. But what move? Who knows. That’s the beauty of NBC. There are like nine or 10 bullet holes and the network has to choose between the He-Man band-aid or the My Little Pony band-aid.
“Up All Night” to Thursday 9:30? It would probably do better there. Maybe. But then what about Wednesday? Who knows?!?
-Daniel
Would there be any value in moving Community to 9:30, since it is likely its audience would follow, and it would have the potential to pick up new viewers, while at the same time getting it away from Big Bang Theory?
John – NBC knows exactly how “Community” performs after “The Office” and the answer is “not spectacularly well.” Of course, the same can also be said for “Parks and Rec” and now “Whitney.”
It ain’t easy being NBC…
-Daniel
and the judges’ houses was where the show was supposed to be different from the rest of the shows. Wrong panel, wrong host.
Too bad about Prime Suspect. I made as much fun of the previews as anyone, but I’ve really enjoyed the three episodes since the pilot, especially 2 and 3.
I don’t get the popularity of Big Bang. I’ve never laughed once while watching that show.
The Big Bang Theory – an idiotic show about nerds.
Community – a nerdy show about idiots.
Well, who cares what you think…
Does Community’s dvr jump keep it from moving?