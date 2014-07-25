TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ leads Thursday as ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ finale is flat

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 24, 2014.

FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” failed to get a big finale bump and also failed to help the network upset the normal Thursday order. “Big Brother” was still the night's top show in the key demographic, while a “Big Bang Theory” repeat still led the TV night overall.

The night also saw very small audience bumps for all of NBC's originals, though “Hollywood Game Night,” “Welcome to Sweden,” “Working the Engels” and “Last Comic Standing.” Also flat? FOX's impressively steady, if not impressively strong, “Gang Related.”

ABC's two-hour season [series?] finale for “Black Box” was up a little as it ended its run.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Thursday night, beating out FOX's 1.2 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by ABC's 0.8 key demo rating. The CW averaged only a 0.1 key demo rating and a “0” share for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 5.44 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/6 share for Thursday primetime, beating ABC's 4.15 million viewers and 2.8/5. FOX was third for the night with 3.78 million viewers and a 2.3/4, topping NBC's 2.1/4 and 3.335 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 510,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with 6.22 million viewers for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Millers,” coming in second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” finale won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating and rose a hair with 5.01 million viewers in second. NBC was third with 4.04 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for “Hollywood Game Night,” which beat the 3.77 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for the first hour of ABC's “Black Block” finale. A repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 499,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating on The CW.

9 p.m. – “Big Brother” won the 9 p.m. hour with 6.4 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC's “Black Box” finale was second with 3.79 million viewers and tied for third with a 0.7 key demo rating. NBC was third with “Welcome to Sweden” (2.94 million and a 0.8 key demo) and “Working the Engels” (2.235 million and a 0.6 key demo). FOX's “Gang Related” was second with a 0.8 key demo rating and fourth with 2.56 million viewers. The CW's “Originals” repeat averaged 521,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NY Med” pushed ABC into first place overall with 4.9 million viewers and finished second for the 10 p.m. hour with a 0.9 key demo rating. CBS' “Elementary” repeat was second with 3.7 million viewers and third with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 3.375 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for NBC's “Last Comic Standing.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.