TV Ratings: ‘Bones,’ ‘The Following’ rise for FOX Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 28, 2013.

With CBS’ comedies in repeats, “Bones” and “The Following” both rose on Monday night as FOX won primetime in all key measures.

Meanwhile, The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries’ also got a tiny bump with reduced competition, though “90210” moved closer and closer to the end of its series run.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.1 key demo rating was second, followed closely by NBC’s 1.9 rating and the 1.7 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged a 5.8 rating/9 share and 9.58 million viewers for Monday primetime, far ahead of ABC’s 4.8/7 and 7.24 million viewers. CBS was third with a 4.4/7 and 6.775 million viewers, with NBC’s 3.4/5 and 5.34 million viewers in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.11 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “Bones” started primetime in first for FOX with a season high 9.21 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, both topping the hour. ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 8.04 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating a close second. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Big Bang Theory” were third with 7 million viewers and fourth with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was down a hair from last week with 6.17 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 1.46 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, hitting what The CW boasts were series highs among adults 18-34, women 18-34 and female teens.

9 p.m. – “The Following” dropped very slightly in total viewers to 9.955 million in its second airing, but rose to a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. ABC’s “The Bachelor” stayed second with 7.71 million viewers and a 2.5 rating in the key demo. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 7.12 million viewers for third and a 1.9 key demo rating for fourth on the hour. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” stayed fourth overall with 6.09 million viewers and stayed third in the key demo with a 2.3 rating. The CW’s “90210” averaged only 764,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo as it continues to flounder in its new time period.

10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 6.2 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. overall, finishing third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second with 5.97 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. Even with no drama competition, NBC’s “Deception” could only muster 3.75 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.