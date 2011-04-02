TV Ratings: ‘Chaos’ doesn’t reign, but CBS wins Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 1, 2011.

Although hardly a disaster, the series premiere of the new spy dramedy “Chaos” failed to approach the numbers generated by “Medium” and “The Defenders” in the 8 p.m. hour, meaning it was left to “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods” to carry Friday for CBS.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating for the night, nipping ABC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.3 rating for NBC in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 0.9 rating, beating The CW’s 0.5 rating.

Overall, CBS won a bit more comfortably, averaging 9.13 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/10 share. NBC was second with a 4.1/7 and 5.98 million viewers, with ABC’s 3.5/6 and 5.34 million viewers taking third. FOX’s 1.6/3 and 2.41 million viewers and The CW’s 0.8/1 and 1.26 million viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – “Chaos” premiered in first overall with 6.43 million viewers, but generated only a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, third for the hour. NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” was second with 6.01 million viewers and did a 1.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged nearly 4.8 million viewers and tied for the hourly lead with a 1.2 demo rating. FOX was fourth with 2.85 million viewers for a “Kitchen Nightmares” repeat, while The CW’s repeat of “Smallville” averaged 1.23 million viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – CBS won more convincingly in the 9 p.m. hour with the 10.26 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 5.72 million viewers, but third in the demo. ABC’s “20/20” was third overall with 4.92 million viewers and second with a 1.3 demo rating. A repeat of “Fringe” on FOX averaged 1.97 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat was fifth with 1.28 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

10 p.m. – The night’s most watched program was CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” which averaged 10.865 million viewers and tied for the hourly win with a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was second with nearly 6.3 million viewers and tied for the demo win. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close third with 6.2 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.