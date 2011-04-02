TV Ratings: ‘Chaos’ doesn’t reign, but CBS wins Friday

04.02.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Friday, April 1, 2011.
Although hardly a disaster, the series premiere of the new spy dramedy “Chaos” failed to approach the numbers generated by “Medium” and “The Defenders” in the 8 p.m. hour, meaning it was left to “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods” to carry Friday for CBS.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating for the night, nipping ABC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.3 rating for NBC in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 0.9 rating, beating The CW’s 0.5 rating.
Overall, CBS won a bit more comfortably, averaging 9.13 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/10 share. NBC was second with a 4.1/7 and 5.98 million viewers, with ABC’s 3.5/6 and 5.34 million viewers taking third. FOX’s 1.6/3 and 2.41 million viewers and The CW’s 0.8/1 and 1.26 million viewers trailed.
8 p.m. – “Chaos” premiered in first overall with 6.43 million viewers, but generated only a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, third for the hour. NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” was second with 6.01 million viewers and did a 1.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged nearly 4.8 million viewers and tied for the hourly lead with a 1.2 demo rating. FOX was fourth with 2.85 million viewers for a “Kitchen Nightmares” repeat, while The CW’s repeat of “Smallville” averaged 1.23 million viewers in fifth.
9 p.m. – CBS won more convincingly in the 9 p.m. hour with the 10.26 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 5.72 million viewers, but third in the demo. ABC’s “20/20” was third overall with 4.92 million viewers and second with a 1.3 demo rating. A repeat of “Fringe” on FOX averaged 1.97 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat was fifth with 1.28 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.
10 p.m. – The night’s most watched program was CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” which averaged 10.865 million viewers and tied for the hourly win with a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was second with nearly 6.3 million viewers and tied for the demo win. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close third with 6.2 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGS20/20BLUE BLOODSchaosCSI: NYDatelineFRIDAYNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP