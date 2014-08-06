TV Ratings: ‘Country’s Night To Rock’ rolls ABC to Tuesday split

08.06.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 5, 2014. 

ABC's three-hour broadcast of “CMA Music Festival: Country's Night To Rock” helped the network to a slim Tuesday win among young viewers and put ABC in a close second to NBC among young viewers.

NBC still won the key demo despite week-to-week drops for both “Food Fighters” and “America's Got Talent.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.8 rating for Tuesday night, nipping the 1.7 rating for NBC in the key demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 0.7 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.5 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for Tuesday.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 7.39 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/8 share for Tuesday primetime, edging out the 7.16 million viewers and 4.4/8 for ABC. CBS was third for the night with 5.87 million viewers and a 3.9/7, far ahead of the 1.28 million viewers and 0.9/1 for FOX. The CW averaged 565,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 7.79 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS,” which finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “CMA Music Festival: Country's Night To Rock” was second with 7.31 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC's “Food Fighters” was third with 4.3 million viewers and second with a 1.2 key demo demo rating, comfortably ahead of the 1.52 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for FOX's repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The CW's “Arrow” repeat averaged 525,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.67 million viewers for “America's Got Talent,” which finished a close second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18049. ABC's “CMA Music Festival: Country's Night To Rock” was second with 7.54 million viewers and led with a 2.0 key demo rating. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was third with 5.6 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX's repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, followed by the 604,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” closed primetime in first for NBC with 9.2 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. ABC's “CMA Music Festival: Country's Night To Rock” slipped to 6.62 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in second. CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 4.22 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

