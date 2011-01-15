TV Ratings: ‘CSI: NY’ anchors CBS Friday win

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 14, 2011.

A new episode of “CSI: NY” drew Friday night’s biggest audience and carried CBS to nightly wins in most key measures.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, edging out NBC’s 1.4 rating, ABC’s 1.3 rating and FOX’s 1.2 rating in the key demographic. The CW was fifth with a 0.6 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.12 million viewers to go with a 5.1 rating/9 share. NBC averaged 5.11 million viewers to edge out the 5 million viewers for ABC. FOX’s 4.75 million viewers finished fourth, far ahead of The CW’s 1.57 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Medium” started primetime for CBS with 6.635 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the demo. FOX’s new “Human Target,” carried over from Wednesday, averaged 4.73 million viewers for second and tied with CBS for tops in the demo. ABC’s “Supernanny” was a close third with 4.57 million viewers, with NBC’s repeat of “Minute to Win It” right behind. The CW’s repeat of “Smallville” finished fifth with 1.74 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” averaged 9.54 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” averaged 4.97 million viewers, edging out the 4.91 million viewers for “Dateline NBC” and the 4.77 million viewers for “Human Target.” Fifth place went to The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat with 1.4 million viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 8.18 million viewers for a repeat of “The Mentalist.” NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.87 million viewers and won the hour in the key demo with a 1.7 rating. ABC’s “20/20” was third with 5.455 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.