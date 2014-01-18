TV Ratings: ‘Enlisted’ dips, ‘Grimm’ rises and ABC and CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 17, 2014.
It was a business-as-usual Friday: “Shark Tank” was the night’s top program among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” led overall. From there, you know the drill.
The minor variations came courtesy of FOX, which saw a minor drop for 9 p.m. comedies “Raising Hope” and “Enlisted,” and NBC, which saw minor bumps for dramas “”Grimm” and “Dracula.”
Whee.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Friday night, beating CBS’ 1.5 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS dominated by averaging an estimated 10.63 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/11 share for Friday night, crushing the 4.2/7 and 6.34 million viewers for ABC. NBC was third with a 3.3/6 and 5.175 million viewers, topping FOX’s 2.7/5 and 4.54 million viewers The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 801,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” started primetime in first for CBS, both overall with 8.995 million viewers, but also among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 6.975 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, compared to the 6.81 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX’s “Bones.” ABC was fourth with “Last Man Standing” (6.33 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (3.78 million and a 0.9 key demo rating). The CW’s new “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 897,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” had its second largest audience of the season with 10.42 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 7.39 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” was third with 5.69 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with “Raising Hope” (2.51 million and a 0.7 key demo) and “Enlisted” (2.025 million and a 0.6 key demo). The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 705,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – It was also the second’s second most-watched episode of “Blue Bloods,” which won the 10 p.m. hour with 12.47 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 6.58 million viewers and won with a 1.7 key demo rating. In line with its lead-in, NBC’s “Dracula” ticked up with 2.86 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Enlisted’s initial failure is entirely the fault of Fox, correct?
Brubarian – Entirely? Nah. FOX didn’t *not* promote “Enlisted.” It was, in fact, aggressively promoted during Sunday football for weeks. And they made sure critics got episodes, four of them, well in advance and soon enough to publish very positive reviews.
And “nobody watches TV on Fridays,” but “Bones” is doing 6+ million and a 1.5 in the demo just half-an-hour away from “Enlisted.”
I think FOX probably should have bumped “Enlisted” up to 9 p.m. and dropped “Raising Hope” to 9:30, just to put it closer to that strong-ish lead-in. And I think it’s not beyond the realm of possibility it could happen still. Because why not?
-Daniel
No @ BRUBARIAN. The reason being, Enlisted had a low premiere rating of 0.7 then honored themselves with an 86% increase via Hulu and streaming media,which doesn’t count even though Fox is pretending it does because then streaming numbers should count for all other shows too. For the sake of argument let’s pretend with them to say it does count for a minute. If it did count that means a million plus more people watched the show after the initial airing and it still dipped in ratings the following week. That is a loss of 1.4 million +/- with broadcast and streaming combined VS. a mere 0.4 million from broadcast alone?
That produces final number that are even worse than if it didn’t get an increase in ratings via digital media.
The reality: They lost more than 400,000 plus of the initial viewership, on top of that they couldn’t maintain the low viewing audience of its lead in, now factor in the 86% that saw it online and arguably didn’t think it was good enough to tune in, because if they did that would have offset the deficit and Enlisted would have only lost 200,000+ viewers instead of almost half a million. Yes, they are in a deathslot, but so is every other show that outranked them. They are being out viewed by millions. That is not just the network, some of that is the show itself.
And that’s the thing. I like Enlisted and I want it to succeed, but enough with this “Friday Night Deathslot” stuff. It’s nonsense. Nearly 13 million people watched Blue Bloods. Nearly 11 million watched Hawaii Five-O. Shark Tank and 20/20 over 7 million. Hell, Last Man Standing even drew 6.5 million eyes. There are many, many shows that do just fine on Friday nights, so blaming the night is silly.
ViewerViewingViews – The 86 percent bump was just Live+3 TV/DVR viewership. It didn’t include streams or Hulu or anything. That stuff doesn’t come into play until the Live+30 stuff that won’t be available for weeks.
But it’s true: People watch TV on Fridays. And young people watch TV on Fridays. Not as many as Thursdays or Mondays, but there are audiences. There’s no demographic that “Enlisted” is gunning for that isn’t at least *more* available on Fridays than these numbers show that the series is reaching.
-Daniel
I have thoroughly enjoyed Enlisted. I hope it sticks around. I laughed right out loud several times–that doesn’t happen too often these days unless I’m watching Stephen Colbert.
I’ve been liking it, too, and I’ll keep watching, even if the numbers are pretty dire. I do wish FOX had put it on Tuesdays, but they didn’t, alas.
I don’t get all of this Friday night death slot BS. Honestly, if a show is good then people will either watch it then & there or DVR it. A good show will do well if it’s promoted properly, it’s as simple as that. I will lay a lot of the blame for failed shows directly at the feet of networks though. Take Firefly for example. Fox refused to air the 2hr intro episode & instead dropped viewers right into a train heist with characters they didn’t know in a universe they knew nothing about during a show they hadn’t seen before. Fox destroyed any chance that show had from the start. Poor planning, stupid decisions from execs & shoddy “we don’t really care” promotion are what kills shows, not timeslots.