TV Ratings: ‘Enlisted’ dips, ‘Grimm’ rises and ABC and CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 17, 2014.

It was a business-as-usual Friday: “Shark Tank” was the night’s top program among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” led overall. From there, you know the drill.

The minor variations came courtesy of FOX, which saw a minor drop for 9 p.m. comedies “Raising Hope” and “Enlisted,” and NBC, which saw minor bumps for dramas “”Grimm” and “Dracula.”

Whee.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Friday night, beating CBS’ 1.5 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS dominated by averaging an estimated 10.63 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/11 share for Friday night, crushing the 4.2/7 and 6.34 million viewers for ABC. NBC was third with a 3.3/6 and 5.175 million viewers, topping FOX’s 2.7/5 and 4.54 million viewers The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 801,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” started primetime in first for CBS, both overall with 8.995 million viewers, but also among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 6.975 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, compared to the 6.81 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX’s “Bones.” ABC was fourth with “Last Man Standing” (6.33 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (3.78 million and a 0.9 key demo rating). The CW’s new “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 897,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” had its second largest audience of the season with 10.42 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 7.39 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” was third with 5.69 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with “Raising Hope” (2.51 million and a 0.7 key demo) and “Enlisted” (2.025 million and a 0.6 key demo). The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 705,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – It was also the second’s second most-watched episode of “Blue Bloods,” which won the 10 p.m. hour with 12.47 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 6.58 million viewers and won with a 1.7 key demo rating. In line with its lead-in, NBC’s “Dracula” ticked up with 2.86 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.