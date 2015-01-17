TV Ratings: ‘Fails’ tops ‘Constantine’ as ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 16, 2015.

At the top, Friday was business-as-usual, with “Shark Tank” hitting a season high to lead ABC to victory among young viewers and “Blue Bloods” helping CBS dominate overall.

In the lower reaches, though, there were a lot of notables.

NBC shifted “Constantine” to a new time period and the result was a weaker performance than the struggling drama's last 10 p.m. airing.

On the more positive front, FOX's “Glee” continued to limp off in its final season, but at least relatively speaking, the Terry Crews-hosted “World's Funniest Fails” got off to an OK start.

And over on The CW, the time period season premiere of “Hart of Dixie” got off to what is, again relatively speaking, a solid start.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, edging out CBS' 1.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC's 1.0 and the 0.9 rating for FOX followed in the key demo, while The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS won easily with an estimated 10.4 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/11 share for Friday primetime. ABC was a distant second with 6.69 million viewers and a 4.3/8, comfortably beating the 4.06 million viewers and 2.7/5 for NBC. FOX averaged 2.66 million viewers and a 1.6/3 for the night, topping the 1.04 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for The CW for the night.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” averaged 8.16 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 to lead CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC followed with “Last Man Standing” (6.995 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating), which was down from last week's “Home Improvement” reunion, and “Cristela” (5.16 million and a 1.1 key demo). FOX's “World's Funniest Fails” premiered to 3.33 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, edging out the 3.08 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC's “Constantine.” [“Fails” was Friday's top show among viewers 12-17, if that matters to you.] The CW's “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.16 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating and beat “Constantine” in a couple young female demos.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 10.44 million viewers and finished a distant second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” ruled with a 2.2 key demo rating and finished second with 8.52 million viewers, both season highs. NBC's “Grimm” was a distant third with 4.6 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, still far ahead of the 1.98 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX's “Glee.” The CW followed with a “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeat (851,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo) and a new “Masters of Illusion” (998,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo).

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” drew a strong 12.61 million viewers to rule the 10 p.m. hour and tied for first with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” was second with 5.47 million viewers and also did a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC's “Dateline” trailed with 4.5 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.