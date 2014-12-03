TV Ratings: ‘Flash’/’Arrow’ Tuesday crossover is big, ‘Charlie Brown’ boosts ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 2, 2014.

The CW got huge numbers for the first part of the week's “Flash”/”Arrow” crossover event, but it was “The Voice” leading NBC to victory among young viewers and an procedural repeats leading CBS to an overall win.

For “The Flash,” it was the biggest audience since the season's second episode and tied for its best 18-49 demo number since that second episode.

ABC was second for the night in the key demo as “Toy Story That Time Forgot” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” took “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” to its best numbers in months. Of course, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” was also boosted by not having to face a new “NCIS: New Orleans,” but no matter the cause the Marvel drama hit its best figures since the season premiere in September.

Also benefitting from the absence of “NCIS: New Orleans” were FOX's “New Girl” and NBC's “Marry Me” and “About a Boy,” all up week-to-week.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.8 rating for Tuesday night, edging out ABC's 1.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX's 1.4 key demo rating was third, followed closely by CBS' 1.3 key demo rating and the 1.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.66 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Tuesday night, comfortably beating the 7.69 million viewers and 4.9/8 for NBC. ABC was third overall with 5.76 million viewers and a 3.4/6. FOX's 3.79 million viewers and 2.3/4 edged out the 2.0/3 and 3.29 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS led the 8 p.m. hour overall with 11.48 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which finished fifth with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second overall with 11.1 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (6.79 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (6.75 million and a 2.1 key demo). FOX's “MasterChef Junior” averaged 4.85 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW's “Flash,” linked to Wednesday's “Arrow,” averaged 4.22 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, finishing behind only “The Voice” among men 18-49 and winning the hour among men 18-34.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed on top overall with 10.49 million viewers for an “NCIS: New Orleans” repeat, finishing second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating and finished a distant second with 5.33 million viewers. NBC was third with “Marry Me” (4.96 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “About a Boy” (4.27 million and a 1.1 key demo). FOX was fourth overall and tied for third in the key demo with “New Girl” (3.01 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.45 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW's “Supernatural” averaged 2.36 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Chicago Fire” won the 10 p.m. hour with 7.35 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC, up week-to-week in viewers, but flat in the key demo. CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat was second with 7.01 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 5.17 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC's “Forever,” up from its last airing in both measures.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.