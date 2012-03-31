TV Ratings: ‘Fringe,’ ’20/20′ rise, but ‘Blue Bloods’ helps CBS win Friday

03.31.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
Fast National ratings for Friday, March 30, 2012.
Maybe last week’s series-low ratings really were the result of “Hunger Games”? 
“Fringe” bounced back on Friday night to numbers in line with its season averages and even tied with a new “Grimm” among young viewers. Of course, even a rising “Fringe” wasn’t really a factor in the Friday ratings races.
CBS won the night both overall and in the key demo thanks to decent, but below season averages, performances from “Undercover Boss,” “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating, nipping ABC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. FOX moved up to third for the night with a 1.2 rating, beating NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 0.5 rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.38 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/11 share for Friday night. ABC was a distant second with a 3.6/6 and 5.58 million viewers. NBC’s 3.0/5 and 4.61 million viewers came in third, followed by FOX’s 3 million viewers and a 1.8/3. The CW trailed with a 1.0/2 and 1.52 million viewers.
8 p.m. – CBS kicked off primetime in first with 8.1 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Undercover Boss” in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” was second overall with 5.08 million viewers, but fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank” finished third with 4.8  million viewers and tied for second with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was up from last week with a 1.2 key demo rating, but down with 2.9 million viewers. On The CW, “Nikita” dropped from last week with 1.32 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” returned with 9.44 million viewers and also won the 9 p.m. hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC was second with “Primetime: What Would You Do?” which averaged 5.02 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 4.16 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, while FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 3.11 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. On The CW, “Supernatural” was up from last week with 1.72 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” closed primetime with 10.6 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall, but the drama finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 6.92 million and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.58 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

