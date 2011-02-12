TV Ratings: ‘Fringe’ falls again, but FOX splits Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 11, 2011.
After looking like a fairly successful Friday transplant just a month ago, ratings for FOX’s “Fringe” have continued to slip, though the network remained in a three-way tie for the night in the all-important demographic.
Interestingly, although CBS was the only one of the Big Four not in that demo split, the network still dominated Friday overall with its procedurals.
For the night, FOX, NBC and ABC all averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, tops in that key demographic. CBS was a close fourth with a 1.3 rating, while The CW’s 0.9 rating was fairly close.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.32 million viewers to go with a 5.3 rating/10 share. NBC was second with just under 6 million viewers and a 3.9/7, holding off the 3.5/6 and 5.52 million viewers for ABC. FOX’s 2.2/4 and 3.71 million viewers were enough for fourth, beating the 1.2/2 and 2.14 million viewers for The CW.
8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with the 7.92 million viewers for “The Defenders,” which could only muster a less impressive 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, third for the hour. NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” was second with 6.6 million viewers and also second in the key demo. ABC’s airing of a pair of Charlie Brown Valentine’s Day specials averaged 3.86 million viewers and finished fourth in the demo. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” actually won the hour with a 1.5 demo rating, though its 3.72 million viewers finished fourth. The CW’s “Smallville” averaged 2.33 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, both down slightly from last week.
9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” drew the night’s biggest audience, giving CBS 9.66 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, also averaging a 1.5 demo rating to take the hour. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.66 million viewers. Third went to ABC’s “20/20” with 5.25 million viewers. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 3.71 million, dipping below 4 million for the first time since moving, though its 1.4 demo rating still tied for second on the hour. The CW’s “Supernatural” also had a weak week, averaging 1.96 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.
10 p.m. – ABC moved into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 7.44 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating for “20/20.” CBS’ repeat of “Blue Bloods” was second overall with 7.38 million viewers, third in the demo. “Dateline” averaged 5.73 million viewers and finished second in the demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Honestly, I don’t understand networks’ obsession with scheduling sci-fi/supernatural shows in the same time slot… consistently over the last 5 yrs at least 2 of my favorite shows have been the same night, same hour.
Agreed…I would never sacrifice new Supernatural for Fringe. They need to blink with Fringe. Push it to 8pm or put it in the slot Supernatural vacated on Thurs, which I miss because now I have nothing to watch on Thurs nights.
Supernatural is far inferior to Fringe in every possible way.
Amen, Jack.
Keep telling yourselves that Fringe fans. In the end the cold hard truth remains the same: Supernatural got the support of its fans and the numbers and it is a shoe in for renewal. Fringe on the other hand is surely headed for cancelation. But hey, I’m sure its the far superior show. It will be sorely missed.
Supernatural will surely be renewed because it is on a garbage network that allows mediocre shows to survive as it’s expectations are so low. I would say that supernatural wouldn’t survive on a network like fox but that would be assuming fox would EVER air such a shallow series in the first place…. Which they would not. And fringe will be renewed, don’t kid urself
Do they ever take into consideration the number of people who are moving from cable television to internet streaming sites such as Hulu & Netflix to measure their audience? Seriously, people. Get with the times.
Here’s one fan wishing that Supernatural AND Fringe get renewed. I love them both. They each have their own unique stories and I enjoy every second of each! Kitchen Nightmares is a joke and it should be canceled!