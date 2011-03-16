TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ droops, but helps FOX split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 15, 2011.

It seems like viewers were much more excited to see Gwyneth Paltrow back on “Glee” last week than they were to watch the “Glee” kids sing original songs this week.

Despite a lack of competition, “Glee” was down week-to-week, not that that prevented FOX from winning the night among young viewers. Nor did airing only repeats prevent CBS from winning overall. So really, it was just the status quo on Tuesday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.0 rating, tops in the key demographic. NBC was second with a 2.3 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.9 rating and the 1.3 rating for ABC. The CW was fifth with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.84 million viewers to go with a 6.9 rating/12 share. FOX was a distant second with a 4.6/8 and 7.96 million viewers. NBC’s 4.1/7 and 6.63 million viewers finished third, topping the 4.86 million viewers and 3.1/5 for ABC. The CW’s repeats trailed with 817,000 viewers.





8 p.m. – An “NCIS” repeat won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 12.55 million viewers. FOX’s “Glee” was second with 10.8 million viewers and first with a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 (down from 11.96 million and a 4.6 demo in last week’s Fast Nationals). NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was third with 7.17 million viewers and second with a 2.4 demo rating, far ahead of ABC’s 3.47 million viewers for a repeat of “No Ordinary Family.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat averaged 898,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour with 12.51 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second overall with 8.77 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.0 demo rating. ABC’s “V” got a tiny bit of a finale bump and averaged nearly 5.3 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (6.3 million viewers and a 2.5 demo) and “Traffic Light” (3.95 million and a 1.6 demo rating) finished fourth. The CW’s repeat of “Hellcats” averaged 737,000 viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Good Wife” averaged 7.45 million viewers for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s new “Detroit 187” was second overall with 5.8 million viewers. Third place went to NBC’s “America’s Next Great Restaurant” repeat with 3.96, which actually won the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.