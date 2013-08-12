TV Ratings: Golf-boosted CBS cruises past Teen Choice Awards on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 11, 2013.

CBS’ Sunday lineup got a tiny boost from PGA Championship overrun, but with or without the golf, CBS would have dominated primetime in all measures thanks to “60 Minutes” and “Big Brother.”

Sunday’s other major new programming was FOX’s Teen Choice Awards telecast, which was up a hair from last year among teen and down a hair among adults 18-49.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, beating FOX and ABC’s 0.9 ratings in the key demographic. NBC had a 0.6 key demo rating for Sunday.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.87 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/8 share for Sunday primetime. ABC was a distant second with 3.815 million viewers and a 2.4/4 for the night. NBC’s 2.61 million and 1.8/3 and the 2.415 million viewers and 1.4/2 for FOX followed.

7 p.m. – Nine minutes of PGA overrun and “60 Minutes” led the 7 p.m. hour for CBS with 8.25 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videoes” averaged 4.39 million viewers for second and a 0.8 key demo rating for third. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was third overall with 2.12 million viewers and fourth with a 0.5 key demo rating. Two repeats of “Family Guy” put FOX in fourth with 1.98 million viewers and second with a 0.9 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” held onto first for CBS with 7.215 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” averaged 4.56 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, slightly down from last week’s premiere. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was third with 2.65 million viewers and fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating. FOX’s Teen Choice Awards broadcast averaged 2.35 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Unforgettable” averaged 6.92 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, up from last week, though the bump could certainly be attributable to the small “Big Brother” overrun. ABC’s “Whodunnit?” averaged 3.26 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, slightly up. NBC was third with 3.2 million viewers and fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating for a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat. FOX’s Teen Choice Awards show averaged 2.91 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 5.11 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with 3.05 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for a “Castle” repeat, while NBC’s “Crossing Lines” averaged 2.47 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.