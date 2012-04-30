TV Ratings: ‘Good Wife’ finale, ‘One Upon a Time’ lead Sunday split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 29, 2012.

Facing ample competition on Sunday, including NBA playoffs and cable dramas, it was a slow evening for the networks, with CBS winning overall and ABC riding “Once Upon a Time” to a win among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.2 rating, beating FOX’s 1.9 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.6 rating, with NBC’s 1.4 key demo rating taking fourth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.91 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/9 share, easily winning Sunday primetime. ABC was second with a 4.6/8 and 7.37 million viewers. NBC’s 3.8/6 and 5.82 million viewers finished third, with FOX’s 2.4/4 and 4.05 million in fourth.

[Univision averaged 2.58 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]





7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 9.82 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” finished second overall with 6.66 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 3.38 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with a “Simpsons” repeat (2.55 million and a 1.1 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (3.11 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo).





8 p.m. – “Once Upon a Time” took over first for the 8 p.m. hour with 9.07 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” was down from last week with 8.42 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, both good for second. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 7.36 million viewers for third and a 0.9 key demo rating for a distant fourth. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with new episodes of “The Simpsons” (4.995 million and a 2.3 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.94 million and a 1.9 key demo).

9 p.m. – The season finale of “The Good Wife” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.83 million viewers and finished tied for third with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. “Desperate Housewives” averaged 8.09 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating for ABC. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third overall with 5.67 million viewers and tied for third in the key demo with that 1.7 rating. FOX was second in the key demo and fourth overall with “Family Guy” (5.66 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo) and “The Cleveland Show” (4.04 million and a 1.9 key demo).

10 p.m. – “NYC 22” put CBS back in first overall with 7.55 million viewers for the 10 p.m. hour, but the new drama was a distant third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 6.88 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “GCB” was third overall with 5.66 million viewers and second with a 1.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.