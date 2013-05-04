TV Ratings: ‘Happy Endings’ finale rises, while ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, May 3, 2013.

In normal Friday form, “Blue Bloods” carried CBS to an easy overall win, while “Shark Tank” led ABC to victory among young viewers.

The season finale of “Happy Endings” got a small uptick for ABC, but it remains to be seen if it will still be a series finale.

There were few other Friday notables, but “Touch” and “Nikita” were flat, while “Vegas,” “Undercover Boss” and “Blue Bloods” were all down.

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, beating CBS’ 1.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC was a close third with a 1.0 rating, followed by FOX’s 0.9 rating and The CW’s 0.3 rating in the key demo.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.1 million viewers and a 5.3 rating/9 share for Friday night, far ahead of ABC’s 4.49 million viewers and 3.0/5. NBC was third with a 2.9/5 and 4.17 million viewers, with FOX’s 1.7/3 and 2.61 million viewers in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 995,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” led the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.19 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Fashion Star” was second with 3.01 million viewers and tied for third with a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was third with 3 million viewers and second with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “Happy Endings” averaged 2.42 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for its two finale episodes, rising the slightest bit from last Friday when many DVRs failed to record the comedy. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Vegas” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 7.26 million viewers and finished third with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank,” which was also down from last week, averaged 5.53 million viewers in second and a 1.7 key demo rating to lead the night. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.29 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. On FOX, “Touch” averaged 2.23 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 784,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” drew Friday’s biggest audience with 9.86 million viewers and finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and finished second overall with 5.51 million viewers. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 4.21 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.