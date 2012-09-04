TV Ratings: ‘Hotel Hell’ wins Labor Day Monday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 3, August 30, 2012.

Gordon Ramsay’s “Hotel Hell” ended its first season by giving FOX one more Monday night demographic win, and reminding all why FOX ordered a second season late last week, while CBS’ rerun lineup led that network to a win among total viewers.

For the night, FOX averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.36 million viewers overall. CBS did a 1.3 demo rating and 4.63 million viewers. ABC was third (1.1, 4.09 million), followed by NBC (1.1, 3.44 million) and the CW (0.3, 708,000).

8 p.m. — The first hour of “Hotel Hell” drew a 1.8 demo rating and 4.45 million viewers overall. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Big Bang Theory” combined to average a 1.6 and 5.17 million viewers, followed by “Bachelor Pad” on ABC (1.4, 4.48 million), “Stars Earn Stripes” on NBC (0.9, 3.01 million) and “The L.A. Complex” on the CW (0.3, 769,000).

9 p.m. — Hour two of “Hotel Hell” averaged a 1.7 and 4.27 million viewers overall, the second hour of “Bachelor Pad” averaged a 1.4 and 4.4 million viewers, while repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” combined to average a 1.3 and 4.81 million viewers for CBS. “Stars Earn Stripes” (0.9, 2.76 million) and an “America’s Next Top Model” repeat on the CW (0.3, 648,000) were well behind.

10 p.m. — Despite the shoddy lead-in from “Stars Earn Stripes,” NBC’s “Grimm” easily won the hour (1.4, 4.56 million), followed by a “Hawaii Five-0” repeat on CBS (0.8, 3.9 million) and a “Castle” repeat on ABC (0.6, 3.38 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.