TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ ‘Healing in the Heartland’ lead Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 29, 2013.

While the series premieres of ABC’s “The Lookout” and CBS’ “American Baking Competition” both fizzled, The special “Healing in the Heartland” and a new episode of “MasterChef” helped NBC and FOX split primetime.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.2 rating for Wednesday night, beating NBC’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.1 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.0 key demo rating. The CW’s 0.4 key demo rating trailed.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 6.475 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share for Wednesday, topping CBS’ 3.9/7 and 5.73 million viewers. FOX was third for the night with a 3.3/6 and 5.43 million viewers, topping ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.12 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.29 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dateline” led the 8 p.m. hour overall for NBC with 7.09 million viewers and finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “MasterChef” was second overall with 5.1 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. Although it was based on a smash British format, CBS’ “American Baking Competition” averaged only 5.01 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in its premiere. ABC followed with a repeat of “The Middle” (4.32 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) and a new “Family Tools” (3.63 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating). The CW began its summer encore run of “Arrow” with 1.48 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert” averaged 8.56 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for NBC, finishing second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. The second hour of “MasterChef” was up to 5.77 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.4 key demo rating for FOX. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was third with 5.21 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC followed with a “Modern Family” repeat (4.04 million and a 1.4 key demo) and a new episode of “How To Live…” (4.01 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.105 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour with 6.97 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Lookout” premiere averaged 4.07 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. NB trailed with 3.77 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for a “Chicago Fire” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.