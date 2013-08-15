TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ nips ‘America’s Got Talent’ as NBC, FOX split Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 14, 2013.

The 9 p.m. battle set the tone for Wednesday’s ratings race: FOX’s “MasterChef” pulled out a slim victory among young viewers, while NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” dominated overall. The split was the same for Wednesday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.6 rating for Wednesday primetime, edging out the 1.5 rating for NBC and CBS’ 1.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC was fourth for the night in the key demo with a 0.9 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, NBC came out on top with 6.28 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/7 share, just ahead of the 3.8/7 and 5.565 million viewers averaged by CBS for Wednesday night. FOX was third with 4.05 million viewers and a 2.5/4, topping ABC’s 2.3/4 and 3.31 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.17 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 5.985 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother,” both numbers down from last week. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was second with 5.785 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” averaged 3.46 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 2.735 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for the “MasterChef” encore on FOX. The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.31 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” ruled the 9 p.m. hour for NBC with 9.28 million viewers, but dropped to a season low rating of 2.1 among adults 18-49 in second. FOX’s “MasterChef” was second overall with 5.37 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. A “Criminal Minds” repeat drew 4.6 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating on CBS, compared to the 2.965 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Neighbors” on ABC. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour with 6.11 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Camp” slipped a little from last week with 3.76 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” averaged 3.5 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.