TV Ratings: Missouri-Oklahoma State Cotton Bowl thriller leads FOX on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 3, 2014.

The competitive Cotton Bowl between Missouri and Oklahoma State was tight into the closing minutes and helped carry FOX to wins on Friday night against repeats on ABC and CBS.

FOX’s football game faced limited competition, but NBC got decent numbers for “Grimm,” but another weak performance from the return of “Dracula.” Over on The CW, “The Carrie Diaries” was slightly above its normal averages, which tends to suggest preemptions of some sort.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.9 rating for Friday night, beating ABC and NBC’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 7.24 million viewers and a 4.2 rating/7 share for Friday, just ahead of the 4.1/7 and 6.49 million viewers for CBS on the night. NBC averaged 5.47 million viewers and a 3.6/6, nipping the 5.39 million viewers and 3.5/6 for ABC. The CW averaged 894,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.





8 p.m. – NBC got big numbers for “Dateline” in the 8 p.m. hour, winning with 7.85 million viewers and coming in second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s Cotton Bowl coverage was second with 7.49 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Undercover Boss” was third with 5.58 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, beating the 4.87 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for two repeats of “Last Man Standing” on ABC. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 1.02 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – FOX’s Cotton Bowl telecast averaged 6.995 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat was second overall with 5.93 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged nearly 5.6 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to the 5.29 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 772,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.97 million viewers for a “Blue Bloods” repeat, tying for second with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 6.02 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dracula” averaged 2.95 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.