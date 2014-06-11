TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3 rout leads Tuesday, ‘Harry’ falls under a million

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 10, 2014.

The San Antonio Spurs routed the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, leading ABC to comfortable wins among young viewers. However, the NBA Finals Game 3 was down from Sunday's Game 2 and lost to “America's Got Talent” overall head-to-head, though ABC still scored a narrow nightly win in total viewers.

Even against the NBA Finals, NBC's summer success “The Night Shift” maintained its key demo numbers, while The CW's “Famous in 12” also stayed steady in its second week.

Both FOX's “Riot” and “I Wanna Marry 'Harry'” were flat with their dismal key demo numbers, but while “Riot” added a couple viewers, the royal dating dud dipped below a million viewers. [I'd bet on “Harry” ticking above a million in Final Live + SD numbers, but for now, those are ugly numbers.]

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.0 rating for Tuesday night, nearly doubling the 2.2 rating for NBC in the key demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 0.8 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.4 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 10.12 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/11 share for Tuesday primetime, edging out the 9.945 million viewers and 6.0/10 for NBC. CBS was third with a 4.4/8 and an estimated 6.49 million viewers. FOX averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.1 million viewers for Tuesday, ahead of the 0.4/1 and 678,000 viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” led the 8 p.m. hour with 10.65 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “NCIS” repeat was second with 7.9 million viewer and third with a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 6.505 million viewers and 2.2 key demo rating for ABC's NBA Finals pregame. FOX's “Riot” averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, topping the 735,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Famous in 12.”

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.25 million viewers for “America's Got Talent,” which slipped to second with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's Spurs-Heat showdown averaged 10.69 million viewers and an hour-winning 4.2 key demo rating. CBS was a distant third with 6.61 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat. FOX's “I Wanna Marry 'Harry'” averaged 992,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating (and rose above a million viewers in its second half-hour). On The CW, a “Supernatural” repeat averaged 621,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – San Antonio and Miami moved ABC into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 13.17 million viewers and a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Night Shift” averaged 6.93 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, ahead of the 4.97 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.