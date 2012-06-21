TV Ratings: NBC’s Bieber special bombs, while ‘Dance’ waltzes to Wednesday win

Fast national ratings for Wednesday, May 20, 2012.

FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was down a hair among young viewers and up a hair overall, maintaining its fairly comfortable place atop the Wednesday ratings heap in all measures.

Meanwhile, NBC’s “Justin Bieber: All Around the World” special generated almost no enthusiasm.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS posted a 1.2 rating for second, followed by NBC’s 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 6.52 million viewers to go with a 4.1 rating/7 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was second with a 4.0/7 and 5.8 million viewers. ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.15 million viewers finished third, beating NBC’s 2.6/4 and 3.63 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.16 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.53 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]

8 p.m. – The first hour of “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 6.175 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX, first in both measures. CBS’ “Dogs in the City” averaged 4.94 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, both down from last week, but still good for second. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.89 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. The special “Justin Bieber: All Around the World” could only drum up 3.31 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for NBC. [If you’re wondering “Did Bieber Fever at least remain strong among the youngest viewers?” the special moved up to second behind “SYTYCD” among viewers 2-11 and 12-17, tying with ABC, but beating CBS.] The CW’s repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.1 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “So You Think You Can Dance” was up to 6.87 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour for FOX. CBS was second with 6.03 million viewers for a “Criminal Minds” repeat, which also tied for second with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC was third with a “Modern Family” repeat (4.65 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating) and a new “Duets” (3.665 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo). NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged nearly 3.4 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 6.415 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat. ABC’s “Duets” improved to 4.41 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for second. Another “SVU” repeat averaged 4.19 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.