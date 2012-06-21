TV Ratings: NBC’s Bieber special bombs, while ‘Dance’ waltzes to Wednesday win

06.21.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
Fast national ratings for Wednesday, May 20, 2012.
FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was down a hair among young viewers and up a hair overall, maintaining its fairly comfortable place atop the Wednesday ratings heap in all measures.
Meanwhile, NBC’s “Justin Bieber: All Around the World” special generated almost no enthusiasm.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS posted a 1.2 rating for second, followed by NBC’s 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 6.52 million viewers to go with a 4.1 rating/7 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was second with a 4.0/7 and 5.8 million viewers. ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.15 million viewers finished third, beating NBC’s 2.6/4 and 3.63 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.16 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.53 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]
8 p.m. – The first hour of “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 6.175 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX, first in both measures. CBS’ “Dogs in the City” averaged 4.94 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, both down from last week, but still good for second. ABC’s  repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.89 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. The special “Justin Bieber: All Around the World” could only drum up 3.31 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for NBC. [If you’re wondering “Did Bieber Fever at least remain strong among the youngest viewers?” the special moved up to second behind “SYTYCD” among viewers 2-11 and 12-17, tying with ABC, but beating CBS.] The CW’s repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.1 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “So You Think You Can Dance” was up to 6.87 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour for FOX. CBS was second with 6.03 million viewers for a “Criminal Minds” repeat, which also tied for second with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC was third with a “Modern Family” repeat (4.65 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating) and a new “Duets” (3.665 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo). NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged nearly 3.4 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 6.415 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat. ABC’s “Duets” improved to 4.41 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for second. Another “SVU” repeat averaged 4.19 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for NBC.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSDOGS IN THE CITYduetsJustin Bieber All Around the WorldNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCETV RATINGSWednesday

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP