TV Ratings: NBC’s Miss USA tops CBS’ Daytime Emmys on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 19, 2011.

With more than a few viewers likely watching the finales of “Game of Thrones” and “The Killing,” plus the premiere of “Falling Skies,” all on cable, the Sunday network race effectively came down to NBC’s coverage of the Miss Universe Pageant and CBS coverage of the 38th Annual Daytime Emmys. It was a battle NBC won handily.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.8 rating for the night, easily tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 0.7 ratings for ABC and CBS followed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 6.57 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/7 share, holding off CBS’ 3.7/7 and 5.36 million viewers. ABC was third with a 2.4/4 and 3.88 million viewers, with FOX’s 1.6/3 and 2.81 million viewers in fourth.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 7.35 million viewers for “60 Minutes.” NBC was second overall with 7.13 million viewers for the conclusion of golf’s US Open and a repeat of “Minute to Win It,” which won the 18-49 demographic with a 1.7 rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with 4.72 million viewers. That left FOX’s “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers” in fourth with 1.66 million viewers.





8 p.m. – Coverage of the Daytime Emmys put CBS in first for the 8 p.m. hour with an unimpressive 5.26 million viewers, but third in the key demographic with an even less impressive 0.8 rating. NBC was second overall with 4.65 million viewers for a repeat of “America’s Got Talent.” ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was third with 3.34 million viewers. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” were fourth overall with 3.175 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.61 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the 2011 Miss USA Pageant. CBS’ Daytime Emmys coverage averaged 5.57 million viewers for second and a 0.8 demo rating for third. FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad” were third on the hour with 3.595 million viewers and a close second with a 1.7 key demo rating. That left ABC’s “Castle” in fourth with 3.37 million viewers.

10 p.m. – Miss USA improved to 7.88 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating to dominate primetime’s final hour for NBC. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged nearly 4.1 million viewers for second, beating the 3.28 million viewers for CBS’ “The Good Wife.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.