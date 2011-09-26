TV Ratings: NBC’s NFL wins Sunday, encouraging debut for ‘Pan Am’

Fast National ratings for Sunday, September 26, 2011.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football action between the Colts and Steelers had little trouble dominating the evening in all key measures.

Among other notable ratings highlights, NFL overrun gave FOX’s Animation Domination a big boost, CBS’ slightly revised Sunday had a steady start and ABC’s heavily promoted “Pan Am” launched to good numbers.

For the night, NBC averaged a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49, beating FOX’s 4.4 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 2.5 rating, followed closely by the 2.4 rating for ABC.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 14.85 million viewers and an 8.9 rating/14 share to comfortably win Sunday primetime. CBS moved up to second with a 6.9/11 and 10.89 million viewers. FOX’s 5.5/8 and 9.55 million viewers finished third, beating ABC’s 8.71 million viewers.

7 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 15 million viewers and a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun and Sunday football coverage. CBS was second with 12.56 million viewers for “60 Minutes” (though a solid 25 minutes of NFL overrun in New York and Philadelphia may be producing a slight skew). NBC’s pregame coverage was third with 7.21 million viewers, beating the 5.41 million for ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

8 p.m. – NBC’s game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh started with 17.35 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ premiere of “The Amazing Race” averaged 10.52 million viewers and a 3.0 rating in the key demo (again, expect minor skewing). FOX’s “Simpsons” (7.91 million and a 3.8 demo rating) and “The Cleveland Show” (6.02 million and a 3.1 demo rating) followed, albeit with NFL boosting. ABC was fourth with 8.77 million viewers and a 2.3 rating for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football improved to 18.11 million viewers and a 7.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” had its first airing in its new time period and averaged 10.5 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, not that different from the numbers in its Tuesday home. ABC was third overall with the 9.775 million viewers for the premiere of the final season of “Desperate Housewives,” which also did a 3.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Family Guy” (7.625 million and a 4.1 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (5.72 million and a 3.0 key demo rating) were fourth overall, but second in the demo.

10 p.m. – NBC closed primetime in first with 16.74 million viewers and a 7.0 rating among adults 18-49 for football. ABC’s “Pan Am” averaged 10.87 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, improving on its “Housewives” lead-in and only showing tiny attrition at the half-hour. ABC also wants to point out that “Pan Am” is the first show to gain on a “Desperate Housewives” lead-in since “Grey’s Anatomy” back in 2006, which mostly only means that “Brothers & Sisters” never did. Third went to CBS’ “CSI: Miami,” which averaged 9.98 million viewers and a 2.2 rating in the key demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.