TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday win, as ‘New Girl’ steadies

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 15, 2011.

While some nights are subject to dramatic ratings fluctuations, Tuesday is not one of them (at least until FOX moves “X Factor” here for a pre-Thanksgiving airing next week): “NCIS” lifts CBS to easy wins both overall and in the coveted demographic. Meanwhile, ABC has settled into second overall thanks to “Dancing with the Stars,” while “Glee” and “New Girl” keep FOX in second in the demo.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.2 rating for the night, beating FOX’s 2.9 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.3 rating, followed by NBC’s 2.0 rating. The CW averaged a 0.7 rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.38 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. ABC was second with a 7.2/11 and 10.805 million viewers for the night. FOX was a distant third with a 4.1/6 and 6.48 million viewers, edging out NBC’s 3.8/6 and 5.785 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.75 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” averaged 19.935 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second overall with “Last Man Standing” (8.97 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating) and the regular big drop to “Man Up” (6.28 million and a 1.7 key demo rating). FOX’s “Glee” averaged 7.09 million viewers and dropped to a 2.9 key demo rating for third overall and second in the key demo for the hour. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” lost its recent week-to-week momentum and dropped to 6.245 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.64 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.02 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC was a close second overall with the 14.96 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which was third with a 2.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with 6.15 million viewers and fourth with a 2.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “New Girl” (6.91 and a 3.5 key demo rating) won its half-hour with young viewers, but “Raising Hope” (4.825 million and a 2.2 key demo) lost its usual audience share. The CW’s “Ringer” was up with 1.85 million viewers and steady with a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” wrapped up CBS’ primetime sweep with 11.19 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” was second with 9.84 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. That left NBC’s “Parenthood” in third with 4.96 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.