TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: LA’ tops ‘NCIS’ as ‘Mindy,’ ‘Voice’ and ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ go low

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 1, 2014.

On a lackluster Tuesday with a slew of ratings lows across the board, CBS dominated overall and edged out NBC among young viewers, with the main notable being an “NCIS: Los Angeles” victory over “NCIS” in the key demo.

Given that “NCIS” was the second part of a nested spinoff for “NCIS: New Orleans,” will this quell CBS' enthusiasm for the fresh project? Probably not on its own, no.

And “NCIS” wasn't the only show having a rough time of things on Tuesday.

FOX's “Glee” and the return of “The Mindy Project” were both down, as were ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Goldbergs” and NBC's “The Voice.”

In light of yet another “Voice” drop, it's actually a triumph that NBC's “About a Boy” rose a hair in the key demo, while “Growing Up Fisher” was flat.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Tuesday night, nipping the 2.0 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was well back in third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for a night of repeats on The CW.

Overall, CBS ruled comfortably with an estimated 14.5 million viewers and a 9.2 rating/15 share for Tuesday night, dwarfing the 7.635 million viewers and 4.9/8 for NBC. ABC was a distant third with a 2.4/4 and 3.86 million viewers, while FOX's 1.5/2 and 2.265 million viewers finished fourth. The CW averaged 815,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 16.835 million viewers and finished second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, declining in both measures from last week. NBC's “The Voice” was second with 11.79 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.0 key demo rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was a distant third with 5.39 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, still far in front of the 2.605 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX's “Glee.” A repeat of “The Originals” averaged 688,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 15.16 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS and also won with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second with “About a Boy” (7.49 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (6.1 million and a 1.7 key demo). ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (4.47 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (2.92 million and a 1.0 key demo), which topped the 1.925 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for two episodes of “The Mindy Project” on FOX. The CW's encore of “The 100” averaged 942,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” completed CBS' overall primetime sweep with 11.79 million viewers and also won the 10 p.m. hour with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” repeat was second with 4.325 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC's “Resurrection” encore averaged 2.92 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, which isn't great, but still topped last week's “Mind Games.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.