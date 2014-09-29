TV Ratings: NFL, ‘Family Guy’-‘Simpsons’ crossover and ‘Once’ lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, September 28, 2014.

NBC's Saints-Cowboys telecast led Sunday night in all measures, but there were a slew of other big numbers in primetime, including a strong return for ABC's “Once Upon a Time” and impressive figures for FOX's “Family Guy”/”Simpsons” crossover hour.

In addition, CBS got strong overall numbers for the second weeks of “Madam Secretary” and “The Good Wife.”

ABC's “Resurrection” and FOX's “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” got off to decent starts on Sunday, but ABC's “Revenge” may have passed its sell-by date.

CBS and FOX both had NFL overrun in many markets, while NBC had its usual football, leading to the predictable and inevitable changeability of these numbers.

On to the preliminary ratings…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.1 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was second with a 4.9 rating in the key demo, topping ABC's 2.1 key demo rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for CBS.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 16.19 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/16 share for Sunday primetime. FOX was second with 11.75 million viewers and a 6.7/11, topping CBS' 10.67 million viewers and 6.9/11. ABC's 6.82 million viewers and 4.0/7 trailed.

7 p.m. – FOX led the 7 p.m. hour with 19.89 million viewers and a 7.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun and post-game coverage. CBS' NFL overrun and “60 Minutes” averaged 9.17 million viewers for second and a 1.1 key demo rating for fourth. NBC's “Football Night in America” was third with 7.13 million viewers and second with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” recap episode averaged 5.14 million viewers for fourth and a 1.5 key demo rating for third.

8 p.m. – The start of NBC's football action between New Orleans and Dallas took over first in the 8 p.m. hour with 18.74 million viewers and a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Madam Secretary” (and a chunk of “60 Minutes” in many markets) averaged 12.66 million viewers for second and a 1.4 key demo rating for fourth. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” premiere got a “Frozen” bump to 9.34 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “The Simpsons” (8.5 million and a 3.9 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (5.45 million and a 2.6 key demo rating).

9 p.m. – NBC's football led the 9 p.m. hour with 20.76 million viewers and a 7.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “The Good Wife” was second with 11.195 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. On FOX, “Family Guy,” featuring a visit to Springfield, averaged 8.39 million viewers and a whopping 4.5 key demo rating. ABC's “Resurrection” started its second season with 7.565 million viewers for fourth and a 2.2 key demo rating for third.

10 p.m. – Sunday Night Football closed primetime in first with 18.14 million viewers and a 7.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” premiere and ABC's “Revenge” premiere both did a 1.4 key demo rating, but CBS averaged 9.66 million viewers to the 5.255 million viewers for ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.