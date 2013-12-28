TV Ratings: ‘Nikita’ finale adds few viewers as ‘Shark Tank,’ Garth Brooks repeats lead Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 27, 2013.

Against competition that featured mostly repeats and end-of-the-year programming, The CW’s “Nikita” added only a few viewers for its series finale, as ABC and CBS topped a sparsely viewed Friday.

Let’s just get straight to all of the underwhelming numbers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.0 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 0.8 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 5.2 million viewers for Friday night along with a 3.1 rating/6 share, with ABC’s 3.1/5 and 4.73 million viewers. NBC was third with 4.15 million viewers and a 2.7/5, beating FOX’s 2.17 million viewers and a 1.3/2. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 747,000 viewers for Friday.

8 p.m. – NBC actually started primetime in first with 6.27 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “Dateline” in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Undercover Boss” averaged 5.27 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for second. ABC’s repeats of “Last Man Standing” and “The Neighbors” averaged 3.64 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, topping the 2.87 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for FOX’s “Bones” repeat. A repeat of “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 689,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

9 p.m. – ABC moved into the lead in the 9 p.m. hour with 5.04 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “Shark Tank.” CBS’ encore of “Garth Brooks: Live From Las Vegas” averaged 4.95 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in second. The NBC News special “What We Wasted Our Year On” was third with 4.12 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “Raising Hope” were fourth with 1.47 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating. On The CW, the series finale of “Nikita” drew 805,000 viewers and did a 0.2 key demo rating, which is up a very tiny bit from last week’s airing in overall audience, but flat among young viewers.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “20/20” won the 10 p.m. hour with nearly 5.5 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ Garth Brooks special was second with 5.39 million viewers and also did a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” repeat averaged 2.05 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.