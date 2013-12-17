TV Ratings: No ‘Voice’ finale bump, but NBC dominates Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 16, 2013.

The two-hour Monday finale of “The Voice,” plus an hour of “The Sing-Off” helped NBC sweep Monday night in all measures, beating CBS’ original comedies and a whole bunch of holiday programming.

“The Voice” failed to get a finale bump and was off from its lone hour last Monday, CBS’ comedies delivered a mixed bag and “Hostages” got a rare week-to-week bump.

Also down on Monday was FOX’s “Almost Human,” though not by a huge amount.

Finally, while hardly delivering massive figures, The CW’s encore of CBS’ “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” delivered better numbers than either “Beauty and the Beast” or any of the recent string of “IHeart Radio” specials.

Note that ABC had the Monday Night Football preemption in Detroit, while NBC had the game in Baltimore, so expect some fluctuation.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.0 rating for Monday night, far ahead of the 1.9 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.2 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for ABC followed, while The CW did a 0.4 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 11.06 million viewers and a 6.8 rating/11 share for Monday primetime, routing CBS’ 6.91 million viewers and 4.5/7. ABC was third with 4.44 million viewers and a 2.8/4, followed by FOX’s 3.94 million viewers and a 2.5/4. The CW averaged 1.14 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime with 12.35 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49, leading the 8 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS was second with “How I Met Your Mother” (7.69 million and a 2.7 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (7.56 million and a 2.3 key demo rating), which were both down from their last airings. “Almost Human” put FOX in third with 5.28 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s encores of the two “Prep & Landing” specials averaged 4.03 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 1.22 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW’s latest encore of “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.”

9 p.m. – “The Voice” performance finale was up to 13.04 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was second with “Mike & Molly” (8.76 million and a 2.2 key demo), up from last week but down from two weeks ago in the demo, and “Mom” (7.31 million and a 1.9 key demo). ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” averaged 4.36 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, which beat the 2.59 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating averaged by FOX encores of “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” and “Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury.” On The CW, the”Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” encore averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Sing-Off” led NBC in the 10 p.m. hour with 7.79 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hostages” averaged 5.05 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, compared to the 4.92 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.