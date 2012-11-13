TV Ratings: ‘Partners,’ ‘Revolution’ dip as NBC, ABC split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 12, 2012.

“The Voice” dominated its two hours among young viewers and even a down week of “Revolution” still won its hour in the key demographic, though NBC had to split the night with ABC, which swept primetime overall.

[Note that ABC affiliates in both Pittsburgh and Kansas City were airing Monday Night Football. That may be why ABC was up week-to-week, but it won’t impact placement for the night.]

Among other ratings notables, both “Partners” and “The Mob Doctor” continued to raise questions about their upcoming cancellations with low nights, while both “Gossip Girl” and “90210” were up for The CW, if you choose to care.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.8 rating, easily beating CBS’ 2.5 rating in the key demographic for Monday primetime. ABC’s 2.2 key demo rating and the 1.4 key demo rating for FOX followed, while The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 8.4 rating/13 share and 13.09 million viewers to win Monday evening. That was comfortably ahead of NBC’s 5.9/9 and 10.07 million, which was comfortably ahead of CBS’ 5.1/8 and 7.86 million viewers. FOX was fourth with a 3.1/4 and 5.05 million viewers while The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.025 million viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC started the night in first with 13.75 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which was third with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 11.525 million and a 4.3 key demo rating, down a bit in viewers and flat in the demo. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 9.96 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for “Bones.” CBS was fourth overall and second in the demo with a week-to-week rise for “How I Met Your Mother” (7.94 million and a 3.0 key demo) and a drop for “Partners” (5.56 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo). On The CW, “90210” averaged 1.24 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” was up to 14.765 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 11.56 million and won the hour with a 4.4 key demo rating. “Partners” helped knock “2 Broke Girls” down a little to 8.98 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating for CBS, but “Mike & Molly” was up a little with 9.22 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” averaged a dismal 3.14 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. Meanwhile, the 808,000 viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW’s “Gossip Girl” counted as improvement.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.74 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 7.74 million viewers for second and a 2.0 key demo rating for third. NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 7.12 million viewers for third, but won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.