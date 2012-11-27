TV Ratings: ‘Revolution’ fall finale anchors NBC’s Monday win

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 26, 2012.

“The Voice” and the fall finale of “Revolution” helped NBC sweep Monday night among young viewers and hold off a late-charging CBS to win primetime overall.

It was a positive Monday for several networks, actually.

A repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” gave all of CBS’ comedies a big boost, while FOX’s “Bones” and “The Mob Doctor” were up as well. Even The CW celebrated gains.

Meanwhile, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” performance finale was way up week-to-week, though dismal performances by “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” took away much of that luster.

[Note that NBC’s Charlotte affiliate aired the Monday Night Football game.]

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.8 rating for Monday night, beating CBS’ 3.1 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to the 1.7 key demo ratings for FOX and ABC, while The CW did a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 11.025 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share to top the night. CBS also posted a 6.4/10, but averaged only 10.15 million viewers in second. ABC was a close third with a 6.1/9 and 9.335 million viewers, well ahead of FOX’s 3.5/5 and 5.96 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 939,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC began primetime in first overall with 16.03 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which was third with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 11.34 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.0 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.77 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo) and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (9 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo). On FOX, “Bones” averaged a solid 7.92 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” was up to 13.03 million viewers and a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 to conquer the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS was second with strong performances from “2 Broke Girls” (11.675 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (11.245 million and a 3.6 key demo). ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” dropped from its strong lead-in to 6.74 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 4 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for FOX’s “The Mob Doctor.” On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 846,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” hit season highs with 10.11 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s last “Revolution” episode til March averaged 8.7 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating. On ABC, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” dropped to 5.24 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.