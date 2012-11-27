TV Ratings: ‘Revolution’ fall finale anchors NBC’s Monday win

11.27.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, November 26, 2012.
“The Voice” and the fall finale of “Revolution” helped NBC sweep Monday night among young viewers and hold off a late-charging CBS to win primetime overall. 
It was a positive Monday for several networks, actually. 
A repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” gave all of CBS’ comedies a big boost, while FOX’s “Bones” and “The Mob Doctor” were up as well. Even The CW celebrated gains.
Meanwhile, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” performance finale was way up week-to-week, though dismal performances by “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” took away much of that luster. 
[Note that NBC’s Charlotte affiliate aired the Monday Night Football game.]
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.8 rating for Monday night, beating CBS’ 3.1 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to the 1.7 key demo ratings for FOX and ABC, while The CW did a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 11.025 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share to top the night. CBS also posted a 6.4/10, but averaged only 10.15 million viewers in second. ABC was a close third with a 6.1/9 and 9.335 million viewers, well ahead of FOX’s 3.5/5 and 5.96 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 939,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – ABC began primetime in first overall with 16.03 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which was third with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 11.34 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.0 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.77 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo) and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (9 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo). On FOX, “Bones” averaged a solid 7.92 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “The Voice” was up to 13.03 million viewers and a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 to conquer the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS was second with strong performances from “2 Broke Girls” (11.675 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (11.245 million and a 3.6 key demo). ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” dropped from its strong lead-in to 6.74 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 4 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for FOX’s “The Mob Doctor.” On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 846,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” hit season highs with 10.11 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s last “Revolution” episode til March averaged 8.7 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating. On ABC, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” dropped to 5.24 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

