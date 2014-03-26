TV Ratings: Rising ‘NCIS’ leads CBS past slipping ‘Voice’ and NBC on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 25, 2014.

CBS got week-to-week bumps for “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Person of Interest” to expand its normal overall advantage on Tuesday and also capitalized on a dip for “The Voice” (and a “Chicago Fire” repeat) to win the night among young viewers as well.

The dip for “The Voice” wasn't severe and it mirrors the show's usual post-Chairs drop, while both “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” continued to be reasonably stable for NBC. So mostly it was the “Chicago Fire” repeat that dropped NBC out of first for the night in the key demo.

Among other Tuesday notables, “Glee” held onto most of last week's gains, while the season finale for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” improved on “New Girl” in most key measures.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.3 rating for Tuesday night, edging out NBC's 2.1 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a distant third with a 1.2 key demo rating, while both ABC and The CW averaged a 0.7 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS romped with an estimated 15 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of the 7.805 million viewers and 4.9/8 for NBC. There was a big drop to FOX's 2.63 million and 1.7/4, which was just ahead of the 1.6/3 and 2.35 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged 1.84 million viewers and a 1.2/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 17.28 million viewers, finishing second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” averaged 12.285 million viewers and a night-topping 3.3 key demo rating. ABC's repeat of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 2.75 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 2.72 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX's “Glee.” On The CW, an encore of “The 100” averaged 1.57 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 15.48 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second with “About a Boy” (7.8 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (6.44 million and a 1.7 key demo). FOX was third with “New Girl” (2.48 million and a 1.2 key demo) and the finale of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2.59 million and a 1.3 key demo). Repeats of “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” averaged 2.41 million viewers for fourth and a 0.7 key demo rating for fifth, compared to the 2.11 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural.”

10 p.m. – With both an improved lead-in and reduced competition, CBS' “Person of Interest” rose to 12.25 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 to dominate the 10 p.m. hour. NBC's repeat of “Chicago Fire” averaged 4.015 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for second, beating the series-low 1.89 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for ABC's “Mind Games.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.