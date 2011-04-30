TV Ratings: Royal Wedding, ‘Blue Bloods’ pace CBS on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 29, 2011.
A special focusing on Britain’s Royal Wedding and a drama about a different group of blue bloods carried CBS to comfortable ratings wins on the first Friday night of May Sweeps.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating for the night, topping ABC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.3 rating for FOX. NBC’s 1.0 rating and the 0.8 rating for The CW trailed in the key demographic.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.18 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/10 share. ABC was far back in second with a 4.0/7 and 5.99 million viewers. NBC held onto third with a 2.7/5 and 4.24 million viewers, which beat the 2.1/4 and 3.39 million viewers for FOX. The CW was fifth with a 1.2/2 and 1.94 million viewers.
8 p.m. – The CBS special “The Royal Wedding: Modern Majesty” won the 8 p.m. hour with 8.59 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second overall with 4.59 million viewers, but third in the key demographic with a 1.2 rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” finished third overall with 3.29 million viewers and second with a 1.3 demo rating. Fourth overall went to NBC’s semi-new “Friday Night Lights” with 2.99 million viewers, though “FNL” did only a 0.6 rating in the key demo, good for fifth. Although The CW’s “Smallville” was down from last week with 1.94 million viewers, it at least finished fourth with a 0.8 rating in the key demo.
9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” kept CBS in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.195 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s Royal Wedding-themed “20/20” was second with 6.65 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. NBC was third overall with the 4.79 million viewers for “Dateline,” which finished fourth in the key demo. FOX’s “Fringe” hit yet another Friday low with 3.495 million viewers for fourth, but finished third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 (up 0.1 from last week). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged just under 1.94 million viewers and improved on its lead-in with a 0.9 demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with the 9.77 million viewers and 1.6 demo rating for “Blue Bloods.” ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 6.74 million viewers and tied for the hour in the key demo. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.94 million viewers for third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Britain’s Royal Wedding, not England. Also technically the royal wedding of Canada, Australia and a dozen or so more places.
M – Right you are. As a dual citizen with Canada, I never should have typed that… Fixed!
-Daniel
Fringe was up a 10% from last week’s episode
RPA – It was identical to last week’s Fast Nationals.
-Daniel
I think I’m going to complain to TVBytheNumbers
RPA – They’re probably just comparing this week’s Fast National ratings to last week’s Finals? Dunno. I’m sure there’s a totally logical explanation. And regardless, we’re talking about the difference between a 1.3 and a 1.2 rating, no matter how much better it sounds if you’re put it in terms of percentages. It’s still a statistical hiccup more than a trend.
-Daniel
Fringe’s Fast National & Final ratings were both 1.2 last week. It was definitely up (1.3) this week, even if it’s only a small amount.
Bizarre. I always pull up the new ratings doc and the previous week’s to compare, just as I did this morning. We’re still quibbling over a 0.1 rating point, but y’all are totally correct. “Fringe” did a 1.3 this week and a 1.2 last week.
In any case, my apologies on this one. Fixing now…
Weird. Sorry. I don’t like messing things up.
-Daniel
The ceremony was nice, stylish. The music especially, a combination of conservative and more modern, was beautiful and inspiring. The commentators said it how nice it was, and then kept talking and talking, not giving us a chance to fully appreciate the music, choirs, orchestra, organ. This should have been real reality TV; sadly the TV producers think otherwise.