TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ doubles ‘Golden Boy’ as ABC, CBS split Friday

#Shark Tank
03.09.13 5 years ago 7 Comments
Fast National ratings for Friday, March 8, 2013.
 
In a one-off Friday airing before shifting back to Tuesdays, “Golden Boy” was doubled-up among young viewers by “Shark Tank” as ABC took the night in the key demo, while finishing far behind CBS overall.
 
Meanwhile, on a surprisingly busy Friday night, NBC’s “Grim” returned down a hair in its first new episode since November, probably dragged down by a weak premiere for “Fashion Star,” while The CW’s transplanted “Cult” failed to find new life, even after an “up” episode for “Nikita.”
 
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Friday night, far ahead of the 1.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for FOX followed. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
 
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.42 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/9 share for Friday primetime, comfortably topping the 4.1/7 and 6.35 million viewers for ABC. NBC’s 2.5/4 and 3.98 million viewers and the 1.8/3 and 2.99 million viewers for FOX were next. The CW averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.7/1.
 
8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.29 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC also tied for first in the demo and came in second overall with “Last Man Standing” (7.01 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (5.96 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares’ was third with 3.38 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 3.03 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “Fashion Star.” The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
 
9 p.m. – “Golden Boy” averaged 7.45 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. The drama will now move back to Tuesdays. ABC’s “Shark Tank” had a strong week with 6.88 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 4.965 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, just below where it was in its fall finale, but down in viewers from what “Dateline” had been doing in recent weeks. FOX’s “Touch” slipped a little to 2.605 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. On The CW, a new “Cult” averaged 723,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating, below its already weak Tuesday numbers.
 
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.51 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 5.685 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Rock Center” was third with 3.93 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shark Tank
TAGScultFASHION STARFRIDAYGolden BoyGRIMMLAST MAN STANDINGNIELSEN RATINGSNIKITARATINGSSHARK TANKTOUCHTV RATINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP