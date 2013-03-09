TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ doubles ‘Golden Boy’ as ABC, CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 8, 2013.

In a one-off Friday airing before shifting back to Tuesdays, “Golden Boy” was doubled-up among young viewers by “Shark Tank” as ABC took the night in the key demo, while finishing far behind CBS overall.

Meanwhile, on a surprisingly busy Friday night, NBC’s “Grim” returned down a hair in its first new episode since November, probably dragged down by a weak premiere for “Fashion Star,” while The CW’s transplanted “Cult” failed to find new life, even after an “up” episode for “Nikita.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Friday night, far ahead of the 1.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for FOX followed. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.42 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/9 share for Friday primetime, comfortably topping the 4.1/7 and 6.35 million viewers for ABC. NBC’s 2.5/4 and 3.98 million viewers and the 1.8/3 and 2.99 million viewers for FOX were next. The CW averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.29 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC also tied for first in the demo and came in second overall with “Last Man Standing” (7.01 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (5.96 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares’ was third with 3.38 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 3.03 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “Fashion Star.” The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Golden Boy” averaged 7.45 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. The drama will now move back to Tuesdays. ABC’s “Shark Tank” had a strong week with 6.88 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 4.965 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, just below where it was in its fall finale, but down in viewers from what “Dateline” had been doing in recent weeks. FOX’s “Touch” slipped a little to 2.605 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. On The CW, a new “Cult” averaged 723,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating, below its already weak Tuesday numbers.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.51 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 5.685 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Rock Center” was third with 3.93 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.