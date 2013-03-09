TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ doubles ‘Golden Boy’ as ABC, CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 8, 2013.
In a one-off Friday airing before shifting back to Tuesdays, “Golden Boy” was doubled-up among young viewers by “Shark Tank” as ABC took the night in the key demo, while finishing far behind CBS overall.
Meanwhile, on a surprisingly busy Friday night, NBC’s “Grim” returned down a hair in its first new episode since November, probably dragged down by a weak premiere for “Fashion Star,” while The CW’s transplanted “Cult” failed to find new life, even after an “up” episode for “Nikita.”
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Friday night, far ahead of the 1.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for FOX followed. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.42 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/9 share for Friday primetime, comfortably topping the 4.1/7 and 6.35 million viewers for ABC. NBC’s 2.5/4 and 3.98 million viewers and the 1.8/3 and 2.99 million viewers for FOX were next. The CW averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.7/1.
8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.29 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC also tied for first in the demo and came in second overall with “Last Man Standing” (7.01 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (5.96 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares’ was third with 3.38 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 3.03 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “Fashion Star.” The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Golden Boy” averaged 7.45 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. The drama will now move back to Tuesdays. ABC’s “Shark Tank” had a strong week with 6.88 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 4.965 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, just below where it was in its fall finale, but down in viewers from what “Dateline” had been doing in recent weeks. FOX’s “Touch” slipped a little to 2.605 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. On The CW, a new “Cult” averaged 723,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating, below its already weak Tuesday numbers.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.51 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 5.685 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Rock Center” was third with 3.93 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Dan, what are the renewal chances of Nikita? With the of 90210, Cult more than likely getting canceled and The Carrrie Diaries, Beauty and the Beast not doing particularly well, I think Nikita and Hart of Dixie are safe bets.
I meant “with the end of 90210.”
Balaji – Probably depends a ton on development. “Nikita” continues not to really be on-brand for The CW, at least not in terms of its demographic skew. I suspect it mostly got renewed last year because The CW didn’t like the way “The Selection” turned out. That being said, it does on *OK* number on a tough night. I’m betting “Carrie Diaries” and “Hart of Dixie” get renewed, “Beauty and the Beast” gets cancelled and that probably puts “Nikita” at roughly 50-50. Maybe 55-45 for renewal?
Dan – Assuming The CW renew “Carrie Diaries” and “Hart of Dixie,” cancel “Cult” and “Beauty and the Beast,” they will only have 5 of the 10 weekly slots filled with “Arrow,” “Supernatural,” and “The Vampire Diaries” being the other three. I think the next cycle of ANTM airs in the summer and not in the fall. Even if their development is very good, do you think they will premiere 5 new shows and especially new ones on Fridays? Nikita might not be a show for The CW’s target demo but aren’t they trying to rebrand themselves as something more than a network that only teenage girls watch?
Balaji – Yeah, when you put it that way, it sounds like a lot of new programming to have to launch, even if you assume/imagine one of the holes will be filled by “The Originals,” which is a brand. The reliability of “Nikita” could have value, if only as a way to have a programming block they barely have to promote…
“The Originals” is a given. The CW will hope that it will be the hit on Thursdays that other shows following “The Vampire Diaries” couldn’t manage.
I’m guessing they will use Arrow to launch another new show and move “Supernatural” back to Fridays?
This still would mean a new show each on Monday through Thursday next fall.
