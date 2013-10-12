TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ is solid, but ‘Blue Bloods’ anchors CBS Friday sweep

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 11, 2013.
Even with a season low in viewers, “Blue Bloods” helped CBS to its usual dominant performance on Friday night overall and also led the network to eke out a slim victory in the key demo over ABC.
A weak night for “20/20,” as well as the continued sluggish performance by “The Neighbors” were responsible for ABC slipping from its usual perch atop Friday in the key demo, though ABC and FOX both topped CBS among adults 18-34.
There wasn’t much else of excitement, though “MasterChef Junior” was up a little in the key demo and won its hour.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, edging out ABC’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC and FOX both averaged a 1.0 rating for the night, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.03 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Friday night, far ahead of the 5.42 million viewers and 3.5/6 for ABC. NBC was third with a 3.1/5 and 4.44 million viewers, topping the nearly 3 million and 1.9/3 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.11 million viewers for the night.
8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” started CBS off in first with 7.815 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and third in the key demo with “Last Man Standing” (5.86 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.13 million and a 0.9 key demo). FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” was third overall with 3.78 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “The Michael J. Fox Show” (2.84 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo) and “Sean Saves the World” (2.83 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating) were fourth, but didn’t finish far behind their Thursday performances in total viewers. The CW’s encore of “The Tomorrow People” averaged 1.09 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.08 million viewers, coming in second with a 1.4 key demo rating, both slightly down from last week. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 6.41 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, best of the hour and the night. NBC took third with 4.97 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for “Dateline,” topping the 2.22 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” encore. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.13 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – With 10.19 million viewers, “Blue Bloods” was down by almost a million, but still drew Friday’s biggest audience and also won the 10 p.m. hour with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.52 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 4.86 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “20/20.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Hey Dan, when you say “Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.03 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share,” what does the 5.8/10 refer to? Is it like a composite of the individual demo ratings for the night?
Rasil – Are you looking for the general answer? In a general sense, whether referring to a specific demo or to the overall audience, the rating ties to the percentage of total TV watching a program, while the share ties to the percentage of TVs in use at that moment watching said program. Overall ratings and shares are pretty useless and that’s why I only mention them in that opening overall paragraph, but never again. For demos, ratings are the standard unit of measurement.
Or were you looking for a different answer?
-Daniel
Thanks, Dan. Yeah I meant generally – I was just confused as to whether the overall numbers had anything to do with the demo, but if I understand you correctly they do not. So in the case of CBS last night, the 10 share means that 10% of people who watched TV last night watched CBS at some point? I’m still not exactly clear what the 5.8 rating means – sorry if I’m being very dense about something very simple.
For a completely unrelated question, is The Tomorrow People doing better than you expected, or about what you thought it would do?
Rasil – Honestly, I’d just look at the numbers comparatively and not worry about the nitty gritty. I mostly don’t!
And I’d say that the “Tomorrow People” premiered a hair better than I might have expected, but the big week is always Week 2!
-Daniel
Fair enough, thanks for indulging me!