TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ is solid, but ‘Blue Bloods’ anchors CBS Friday sweep

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 11, 2013.

Even with a season low in viewers, “Blue Bloods” helped CBS to its usual dominant performance on Friday night overall and also led the network to eke out a slim victory in the key demo over ABC.

A weak night for “20/20,” as well as the continued sluggish performance by “The Neighbors” were responsible for ABC slipping from its usual perch atop Friday in the key demo, though ABC and FOX both topped CBS among adults 18-34.

There wasn’t much else of excitement, though “MasterChef Junior” was up a little in the key demo and won its hour.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, edging out ABC’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC and FOX both averaged a 1.0 rating for the night, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.03 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Friday night, far ahead of the 5.42 million viewers and 3.5/6 for ABC. NBC was third with a 3.1/5 and 4.44 million viewers, topping the nearly 3 million and 1.9/3 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.11 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” started CBS off in first with 7.815 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and third in the key demo with “Last Man Standing” (5.86 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.13 million and a 0.9 key demo). FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” was third overall with 3.78 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “The Michael J. Fox Show” (2.84 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo) and “Sean Saves the World” (2.83 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating) were fourth, but didn’t finish far behind their Thursday performances in total viewers. The CW’s encore of “The Tomorrow People” averaged 1.09 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.08 million viewers, coming in second with a 1.4 key demo rating, both slightly down from last week. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 6.41 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, best of the hour and the night. NBC took third with 4.97 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for “Dateline,” topping the 2.22 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” encore. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.13 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – With 10.19 million viewers, “Blue Bloods” was down by almost a million, but still drew Friday’s biggest audience and also won the 10 p.m. hour with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.52 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 4.86 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.