TV Ratings: Sluggish Olympics Monday still dominates for NBC

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 6, 2012.

Not that NBC is going to look down its nose at Monday’s ratings for the London Olympics, but a night short on marquee events, particularly marquee events won by American athletes, delivered relatively low numbers for the network, while still dominating primetime.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged an 8.1 rating, easily tops in the key demographic. FOX was far back in second with a 1.1 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.0 rating and the 0.9 rating for ABC in the key demo. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 25.99 million viewers for Monday night, along with a 15.5 rating/25 share. CBS’ 2.5/4 and 3.62 million viewers finished second, beating the 2.0/3 and 2.8 million viewers for ABC. FOX was a close fourth with a 1.7/3 and 2.71 million viewers, while The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 569,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC’s Olympics telecast started primetime with 21.97 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 3.454 million viewers, nipping the 3.446 million viewers for ABC’s “Bachelor Pad,” while both networks tied for third with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s repeat of “Hell’s Kitchen averaged 2.77 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat airing of a “Perez Hilton All-Access” special averaged 668,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of NBC’s Olympics coverage improved to 25.64 million viewers and an 8.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 3.85 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for second. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” averaged 3.31 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, while FOX’s “MasterChef” repeat averaged 2.65 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s encore of “Remodeled” averaged 470,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – In the 10 p.m. hour, NBC’s Olympics coverage averaged 30.37 million viewers and a 10.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 3.56 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Glass House” was third with 1.635 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.