TV Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ cruises for FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 6, 2012.

Even with small declines from last Wednesday’s show, another two-hour “So You Think You Can Dance” won both of its primetime hours for FOX and helped the network cruise on the repeat-laden evening.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating, doubling up the 1.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 0.9 rating for NBC and The CW’s 0.3 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged 6.54 million viewers to go with a 4.0 rating/7 share for Wednesday night, beating CBS’ 5.835 million viewers and 4.0/7. NBC was third with 3.81 million viewers and a 2.6/4, just ahead of the 2.1/4 and 3.18 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged 722,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – The first hour of “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 6.13 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to easily give FOX the 8 p.m. win. CBS’ “Dogs in the City” took a big drop in its second week, falling to 5.16 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.66 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, nipping the 3.59 million and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s repeats of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” and “Up All Night.” The CW averaged 760,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for an “America’s Next Top Model” repeat.

9 p.m. – “So You Think You Can Dance” improved to 6.95 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating in its second hour for FOX. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second with 5.9 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” repeats averaged 3.63 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat averaged 3.61 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. On The CW, another “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 685,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS moved into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 6.45 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was second with 4.23 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 2.265 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” and “Modern Family.”

