TV Ratings: Strong ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Last Man Standing’ premieres lead ABC Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, September 20, 2013.

The sophomore comedy “The Neighbors” didn’t make a smooth transition to Friday, but with “Shark Tank” and “Last Man Standing” clicking in their premieres, ABC ruled the night against repeat competition.

It should be noted that both “Last Man Standing” and “Shark Tank” were below last year’s time period premieres, which took place in November and were against original competition.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC and FOX averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night, beating CBS’ 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW. However, it was still ABC’s most-watched Friday since March.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 5.97 million viewers and a 3.8 rating/7 share, edging out CBS’ 5.32 million viewers and 3.5/6. NBC was third with 4.65 million viewers and a 3.2/6, followed by FOX’s 2.1/4 and 3.24 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 911,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – ABC led the 8 p.m. hour with the third season premiere of “Last Man Standing” (6.55 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and the second season premiere of “The Neighbors” (4.635 million and a 1.2 key demo rating). CBS’ repeat of “Undercover Boss” averaged 5.45 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for second. NBC’s two repeats of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” averaged 3.06 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 2.9 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for FOX’s “Bones” repeat. The CW drew 721,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for a new “Perfect Score” and a “Perfect Score” repeat.

9 p.m. – “Shark Tank” ruled the 9 p.m. hour for ABC with 6.675 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.22 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was third with 4.395 million viewers and fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 3.58 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” encore. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged `1.1 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “Blue Bloods” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 6.11 million viewers and finished third with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.68 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating and finished a close third with 5.63 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.