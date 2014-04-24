TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ and ‘Modern Family’ lead, but FOX still tops Wednesday

04.24.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, April 23, 2014.

“Survivor” was Wednesday night's top show overall, while “Modern Family” was the best among young viewers, but with “American Idol” posting week-to-week gains, FOX won the night in all measures.

With CBS and NBC mostly in repeats, the night was short on notables. “Suburgatory” retained most of its “Middle” lead-in, as “Mixology” squandered more than half of its “Modern Family” lead-in, but that's pretty much business as usual. And over on The CW, both “Arrow” and “The 100” were steady in the key demo, but down a hair overall.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.1 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.7 key demo rating, followed closely by CBS' 1.5 key demo rating. NBC's 1.0 key demo rating was fourth, with The CW averaging a 0.6 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 8.87 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/9 share for Wednesday primetime, comfortably topping the 7.56 million viewers and 4.9/8 for CBS. ABC was third with 5.64 million viewers and a 3.6/6, ahead of the 4.14 million viewers and 2.9/5 for NBC. The CW averaged 2.06 million viewers and a 1.4/2 for the night.

[Univision averaged 2.94 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with 9.3 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Survivor: Cagayan,” which was basically flat from last week. “American Idol” was up a little with 8.47 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in second. ABC was third with “The Middle” (6.85 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (5.25 million and a 1.6 key demo). NBC's repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 4.36 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, “Arrow” averaged 2.185 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. 

9 p.m. – “American Idol” led the 9 p.m. hour with 9.27 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC topped the hour in the key demo and was second overall with “Modern Family” (9.25 million and a 3.4 key demo) and “Mixology” (4.15 million and a 1.5 key demo). CBS' repeat of “Criminal Minds” was third with 6.38 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, topping the 4.41 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The CW's “The 100” averaged 1.94 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS returned to first with 6.99 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC's “Nashville: On the Record” special drew 4.17 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC's “Chicago PD” repeat was third with 3.66 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

