TV Ratings: ‘Talent,’ ‘Dance’ let NBC, FOX split Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 27, 2011.

“America’s Got Talent” paced NBC’s overall win on Wednesday night, but a solid performance for “So You Think You Can Dance” helped FOX capture the key demographic.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.0 rating, edging out NBC’s 1.8 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.6 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.1 rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 rating for the night.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 6.76 million viewers to go with a 3.9 rating/7 share, edging out CBS’ 3.9/7 and 6.05 million viewers. FOX’s 3.6/6 and 5.95 million viewers. ABC’s 2.5/4 and 3.7 million viewers finished fourth. The CW was watched by 937,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 6.64 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother.” FOX was a close second with 5.99 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for the first hour of “So You Think You Can Dance.” NBC’s new “Minute to Win It” finished third with 4.74 million viewers, beating the 4.01 million viewers for ABC’s “The Middle” and “Modern Family.” On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.03 million viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC jumped into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.4 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for “America’s Got Talent.” FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 5.91 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 5.22 million viewers to beat the 3.61 million viewers for ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings.” The CW averaged 844,000 viewers for “America’s Next Top Model.”

10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 6.305 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” was second overall with 5.15 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Primetime Nightline” averaged 3.48 million viewers for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.