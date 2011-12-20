TV Ratings: ‘Terra Nova’ finale rises, ‘Fear Factor’ drops on slow Monday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 19, 2011.

In its last chance to make a plea for renewal, the season finale of “Terra Nova” rose very slightly on Monday to let FOX split the night among young viewers with repeat-fueled CBS, coming up just short overall.

Meanwhile, the second week of the triumphant return of “Fear Factor” was significantly down, though that may have had something to do with the unimpressive series premiere for NBC’s “Who’s Still Standing?” The Joe Rogan resurrected reality series still won its hour among young viewers.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS and FOX both averaged a 2.2 rating, tops in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.7 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.1 rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.43 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/7 share for the night, narrowly beating the 4.0/6 and 7.18 million viewers for FOX. NBC was third with a 3.2/5 and 5.38 million viewers, with ABC’s 4.54 million and 2.7/4 following. The CW trailed with a 0.8/1 and 1.2 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” won the 8 p.m. hour with 7.27 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX was close behind with the 7.24 million viewers for “Terra Nova,” which also averaged a 2.1 key demo rating (up in viewers, but flat in the key demo from the same hour last week). NBC’s “Who’s Still Standing?” premiere was third with 5.56 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, which topped the 4.88 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating averaged by ABC’s “Kung Fu Panda” and Chipmunks-themed Christmas specials. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged a presumably preemption-fueled 1.36 million viewers.

9 p.m. – Repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 8.13 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour overall, but finished a close second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Terra Nova” slipped slightly to 7.12 million viewers in its second hour, but rose slightly to a 2.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Fear Factor” averaged 6.28 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.4 key demo rating, off from 8.5 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo for last week’s return in this hour. Way back in fourth was ABC’s “You Deserve It” with 4.15 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, still better than the 1.05 million viewers for The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.895 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second with 4.6 million viewers, but third with a 1.0 key demo rating. Boosted a tiny bit by “Fear Factor,” NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 4.31 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.