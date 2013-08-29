TV Ratings: Two-hour ‘MasterChef’ helps FOX cook up a Thursday split

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 28, 2013.

Two hours of “MasterChef” helped FOX score a commanding Wednesday win among young viewers, but “America’s Got Talent” was up slightly week-to-week and helped NBC eke out an overall win.

There were few other Wednesday notables, though CBS’ “Big Brother” was down a hair.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, well ahead of NBC’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.3 key demo rating was third for Wednesday, beating ABC’s 0.8 rating and The CW’s 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 6.4 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/7 share for Wednesday. FOX was a close second second with a 3.5/6 and 5.82 million viewers, compared to the 3.7/6 and 5.54 million viewers for CBS for the night. ABC’s 3.24 million viewers and 2.2/4 and the 0.6/1 and 976,000 viewers for The CW trailed.

[Univision averaged 3.34 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 6.26 million viewers and tied for first with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was second with 5.99 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” tied for the hour win in the key demo with a 2.0 rating and finished third with 5.34 million viewers. Repeats of “The Middle” on ABC averaged 3.48 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, while The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.13 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” led the 9 p.m. hour overall with 9.69 million viewers for NBC, but came in second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “MasterChef” was up over the comparable hour last week with 6.3 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.4 key demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” averaged 4.72 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 2.89 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s “Modern Family” and “The Neighbors” repeats. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 824,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS returned to first in the 10 p.m. hour with 5.63 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat. NBC’s “Camp” averaged 3.53 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, nipping the 3.34 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s “The Lookout.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.