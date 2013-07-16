TV Ratings: ‘Under the Dome’ stops dropping as CBS rolls on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 15, 2013.

The fourth episode of “Under the Dome” ended two weeks of small declines as the summer smash was flat and helped CBS eke out a slim victory among young viewers and a more comfortable win overall.

Also flat week-to-week was ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” while NBC’s “Siberia,” “Get Out Alive” and “American Ninja Warrior” all posted small drops.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating for Monday night, edging out ABC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.2 key demo rating for the night, followed by FOX’s 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS had a bit more Monday wiggle room with 6.72 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share for night, beating ABC’s 4.0/7 and 5.66 million viewers. NBC averaged a 2.3/4 and 3.82 million viewers for the night, beating FOX’s 1.0/2 and 1.52 million and the 0.5/1 and 732,000 viewers for The CW.

[Univision averaged 3.97 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” started primetime in first for ABC with 6.54 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 5.13 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, which topped the 4.285 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating averaged by repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly” on CBS. FOX’s repeats of “Raising Hope” averaged 1.73 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, while The CW’s “IHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party” special averaged 715,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.84 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Bachelorette.” CBS’ “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” repeats averaged 5.07 million viewers for second and a 1.2 key demo rating for third. NBC’s “Get Out Alive” was third with 3.89 million viewers and second with a 1.4 key demo rating in its second week. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.3 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 748,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s music special.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” took over for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour, rising from last week with 10.8 million viewers and staying steady from last week with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. “Mistresses” was a distant second with 3.6 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, while NBC’s “Siberia” slipped to 2.43 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.