TV Ratings: Viewers choose ‘The Bachelor’ finale on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, March 14, 2011.

On Monday night, Brad Womack selected Emily Maynard in the season finale of “The Bachelor.” Viewers, in turn, selected ABC, as the “Bachelor” finale dominated Monday’s ratings race.

Either due to the strength of the “Bachelor” finale or an annual drop in viewership levels due to the weekend time change, numbers were down for most of Monday’s originals.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a strong 4.5 rating for the night, far ahead of the 2.7 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS’ 2.1 rating was good for third, beating NBC’s 1.5 rating and the anemic 0.3 rating for The CW’s repeats.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 13.84 million viewers and an 8.7 rating/14 share. FOX was second with a 5.3/8 and 8.78 million viewers. CBS was third with 7.57 million viewers and a 4.8/8, topping NBC’s 6.395 million viewers and a 4.1/6. The CW’s repeats generated only a 0.4/1 and 617,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC’s “The Bachelor” coverage swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with 12.69 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s new “House” averaged 10.28 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating in second. CBS finished third with a “How I Met Your Mother” repeat (6.08 million and a 1.9 demo) and a new “Mad Love” (6.51 million and a 2.1 demo), beating the low 4.97 million viewers and 1.6 demo for NBC’s “Chuck.” The CW’s repeat of “90210” averaged 732,000 viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelor” improved to 14.92 million viewers and a 4.9 demo rating for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 9.13 million viewers in second. FOX was third with “The Chicago Code,” which slipped to 7.28 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. NBC’s new “The Event” averaged a less-than-robust 4.19 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, both series lows. On The CW, a “Gossip Girl” repeat averaged 502,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – The post-finale “Bachelor” special averaged 13.925 million viewers and a 4.7 demo rating for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” was up in viewers from last week with 10.03 million, but down in the key demo with a 1.7 rating. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” finished third with nearly 7.3 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.