TV Review: The CW’s ‘Cult’ is yet another unsuccessfully crazy midseason drama

Don’t look now, but TV networks are about to learn the wrong lessons about wackiness.
If you measure your wackiness — or “nuttiness” or “lunacy” or whatever — by quantity, rather than quality, we’re in a Golden Age of Goofiness this midseason.
NBC’s “Do No Harm” had a dude experiencing dissociative identity disorder at regularly partitioned daily intervals, a very expensive sex doll and a sneering psychotic warning a small child with a stuffed animal that monkeys have been known to eat their young.
That was wacky.
ABC’s “Zero Hour,” with its Nazis, Rosicrucians, demon babies, doppelgangers, underground clockmakers and ice-bound submarines, made “Do No Harm” look milquetoast and rational.
Of course, “Do No Harm” was cancelled after only two airings, which is what happens if you premiere with the lowest in-season numbers for any drama in the history of network television.
And although “Zero Hour” launched last week to more robust ratings than “Do No Harm,” it was still the worst start for an in-season ABC drama series, again, in history. Figure in an inevitable Week 2 plunge and the clock is ticking for “Zero Hour.” [Yes. I hate myself for that.]
[Due to its modicum of superficial prestige, I’ve exempted FOX’s dreadful “The Following” from my survey of midseason wackiness, though its sadistic shower threesomes, rudimentary literary analysis and gasoline-wielding Romantic poets are more than enough to qualify. “The Following” also warrants temporary exemption because of its initial success for FOX, though ratings have settled more into the “qualified hit” range than “breakout smash.”]
It would be wrong to say that “Do No Harm” and “Zero Hour” weren’t relatively large swings by NBC and ABC, but they were also relatively large misses. I’ll continue to insist that the version of “Do No Harm” that aired was much cleaner and saner than the pilot that NBC initially sent to series, but “saner” is short of a compliment (and may even be an insult in this context). And I’ll also continue to insist that “Zero Hour” nearly delivered enough craziness to compensate for its overall awfulness, but “nearly” is short of a compliment as well. That’s two strikes.
The third strike for balls-to-the-wall wackiness premieres on Tuesday (February 19) on The CW. Airing after the soothingly conventional and programmatic quirkiness of “Hart of Dixie” — those things sound like criticisms, but “Hart of Dixie” has become an admirable plate of comfort food in its second season — “Cult” has almost no chance of success, though thanks to “The L.A. Complex,” The CW has an astoundingly low bar for in-season record lows and I wouldn’t expect it to fail that badly. But even before it fails with audiences, “Cult” fails creatively. An ill-conceived, poorly scripted, woodenly acted mess, “Cult” is watchably crazy, but that’s the highest praise I can give it.
When “Cult” joins “Do No Harm” and “Zero Hour” on the quickly-forgotten scrap-heap, I fear networks will decide this is a sign that audiences hate wackiness, as opposed to a sign that audiences are able to sniff out when wacky shows are bad. “Lost” was a wacky show. “The Walking Dead” is a wacky show. Heck, this season’s greatest rags-to-riches network success story is the second season of “Scandal” and there are few shows on network TV wackier than “Scandal.” Blame these midseason failures for being dreadful, not for being difficult-to-categorize or creatively unhinged.
“Do No Harm,” “Zero Hour” and now “Cult” are examples of shows that are wacky without any grounding, that attempt to string viewers along with unmoored weirdness rather than compelling characters or grounded drama. I’m sure there are versions of all three shows that would have been more successful and a version of all three shows that might have been good (probably different versions). These shows failed because they were bad. I’d still rather have “Do No Harm,” “Zero Hour” and “Cult” than “Formulaic CBS Procedural X.” Better to try something big and fail spectacularly than to try nothing and still probably fail.
And that was my brief-ish manifesto on failed wackiness. The actual review of “Cult” is after the break.
OK. Gotta pause.
What was I talking about here?
Oh. Right. “Cult.”
Even coming from an industry that loves nothing more than representing itself, The CW’s “Cult” is so self-reflexive and up-its-own-rear that it sets new standards for TV-on-TV Ouroboros, though it probably deserves some credit for pushing its introspection to such extremes that it verges on science fiction.
Created by Rockne O’Bannon, “Cult” is set in an alt-reality present in which The CW is airing a show that has a following so insanely devoted that not only do its fans dress up and role-play situations from the show in the real world and not only do they unspool vast conspiracy theories online, but they also gather at underground clubs where they watch episodes and simultaneously log onto the Interwebs on big, bulky desktop computers to talk about the show. You know how “Hackers” was released in 1995 and set in the present, but it tried to imagine a version of the present that was really more like 1997? I think the year in “Cult” may be 2013, but our present feels a lot like the present-future of “Hackers.” That makes no sense. I understand that. Guess what? The world of “Cult” makes no sense. The degree to which that’s intentional is very much open to discussion. When one character attempts to relate to a journalist by declaring, “My father was a newsman” is that character being intentionally anachronistic? Is that character speaking in the stilted parlance of the “Cult” alt-world (like “Brick,” only bad)? Or is that just horrible dialogue? I don’t know. My instinct? The latter. When a character described as a “researcher” says that she’s investigating “blood splatter” for a TV show, is she not smart enough to know the term is “spatter”? Are the writers not smart enough to know the term is “spatter”? Or in the parlance of the “Cult” alt-world, is the term actually “splatter”? I bet “begs the question” means “raises the question” in the “Cult” alt-world and “literally” means LITERALLY anything you want it to, like a blank tile in Scrabble.
We don’t know that much about the “Cult”-within-“Cult.” It features Robert “T-Bag” Knepper as Billy Grimm, a cult leader who says things like “It’s they who are seeking. Seeking connection. Which I provide,” regarding his followers. Alona Tal plays an FBI agent with ties to the cult trying to find her missing sister. It’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene” meets “The X Files” and, for some reason, people LOVE it. Or, let’s be more specific, the people who watch it LOVE it, but most people aren’t watching it. You see, even though “Cult” may be set in universe parallel to our own, even in that sideways universe, the show-within-the-show still airs on The CW, so it’s not like it’s a broad, mainstream success. This is science fiction, not fantasy. Still, the TV show “Cult” appears to be a little bit gritty, a little bit heavy-handed and not afraid of cheap shock-scares. Yes, the show within “Cult” is basically “The Following.”
In the real world of “Cult” — See, this is confusing and it’s not my fault — Jeff (Matt Davis) is a formerly disgraced journalist now working his way back into the profession at the bottom rung. He’s doing the sort of local newspaper work that, in our universe, has been almost entirely eliminated from newspapers, but in the “Cult” alt-universe, ink-stained wretches still have newspaper gigs. When Jeff’s brother, a “Cult” obsessive, goes missing, he has to join forces with the show’s researcher Skye (Jessica Lucas). See, Skye has been looking into the secret fansites springing up around “Cult” and she’s become concerned. Yes, The CW and the show’s producers have been cultivating some sort of fan community, but “Cult” has an extra-super-special, under-the-surface audience. Skye observes, “The people who post to these hard-to-get-into sites, they seem to have some sort of special connection to the show.” And those fans? They’re scared. The producer played by Tom Amandes balks at her concern and observes, “We’re just a television show. They’re just fans.”
Don’t believe him. Over the course of 44 minutes, “Cult” contains around 10 lines of variant dialogue from other people who want you to understand that “Cult” isn’t *just* a TV show and “Cult” fans aren’t *just* fans. Why is that? I haven’t the faintest. “Cult” makes the decision/mistake to show us a lot of “Cult”-within-“Cult” and I’ve seen just enough to not have a clue why anybody would be addicted to it. The secret? Repeated cryptic dialogue.
“Well hey, these things just snap right off.”
That’s the pivotal line for both versions of “Cult” and if you’re not instantly fascinated by hearing that line repeated over and over and over again, you’re probably not the audience for either version of “Cult.” And, heck, I’ll admit that I’m vaguely curious which things just snap right off, vaguely curious what the things just snap right off of and vaguely curious why the “Well hey” is so important.
What I’m not even vaguely curious about is what happened to Jeff’s brother and what the bigger conspiracy within the show is. I’m supposed to be tantalized by “fan.dom.ain,” the underground TV viewing club. Instead, I just wonder if Rockne O’Bannon is aware of how people watch TV in our second-screen/third-screen/fourth-screen universe, or if Twitter and GetGlue and laptops just don’t exist in the Cultoverse. I’m supposed to be tantalized by Stephen Rae, the ultra-enigmatic producer of “Cult.” Instead, I just wonder if Rockne O’Bannon has a weirdly inflated view of himself, or perhaps doesn’t know that accessibility is a big part of Joss Whedon’s cult success, though it’s possible ComicCon and WonderCon don’t exist in the Cultoverse. I’m supposed to wonder if Tom Amandes’ character is evil or just clueless and I’m supposed to wonder if the network suit determined to raise the “Cult” ratings is evil or clueless. Instead, I just make the assumption that non-creative producers and executives are inherently evil or clueless, because that’s as deep as the Hollywood meta-text goes here. And I’m probably supposed to wonder why, despite some life-and-death stakes, Matt Davis and Jessica Lucas operate for the entire duration of the pilot with only one facial expression and one intonation.
Actually, you’re not supposed to wonder on that latter point. There are two plausible reasons for that. The first: Davis and Lucas are CW favorites and they’re easy on the eyes, so why would you worry if they’re being oddly robotic here? Yes, Davis proved that he’s more than a mannequin — I’ve said before that he’s Timothy Olyphant only without the crazy glint in his eye — with a truly accomplished “Vampire Diaries” arc in which he gave a performance that was both edgy and sympathetic, but that needn’t necessarily be the expectation from every role. And while I’ve liked Lucas in things — “Cloverfield” and, oddly, NBC’s not-very-good “Friends with Benefits” — I’ve never necessarily thought she was terrific in anything. So maybe they’re bland because they weren’t cast to be anything other than that. Or maybe… The second: Perhaps Davis and Lucas aren’t acting well because they’ve been directed not to act well.
It takes very little time to realize that while “Cult” is anchored by two negligible performances, “Cult”-within-“Cult” is anchored by a reliably sleazy and hypnotic performance by Robert Knepper and a convincingly frazzled performance by Alona Tal. The normal instinct with these kinds of meta-fictions is to make the internalized show one-dimensional and broad. That helps viewers tell the difference between layers of fiction, but it’s also a reminder that if Rockne O’Bannon the inspiration to do a great, straight-forward drama about an FBI investigation into a cult, he wouldn’t have wasted that great show as the man-nipples in a completely different show. But maybe the “Cult”-within-“Cult” isn’t the man-nipples to “Cult.” Maybe it’s the other way around? Given that Knepper and Tal both appear in the pilot as the actors playing the characters on the “Cult”-within-“Cult,” I can’t instantly tell you how I would intellectualize a version of “Cult” in which “Cult”-within-“Cult” is the real world and Matt Davis and Jessica Lucas are appearing in a really bad TV thriller about a reporter and a TV assistant investigating a cult inspired by a cult within a different TV show, but I may watch “Cult” for a few more episodes in the hopes that that’s somehow what this turns out to be.
See, I don’t want to think that The CW’s “Cult” (the show premiering tonight, not the show that already has a cult following and doesn’t exist) is just wackiness-for-wackiness’ sake. I want to believe that there’s a purpose and logic behind what would just be bad writing and acting otherwise. Characters keep saying nonsense like “You need to look beyond what’s right in front of you, or you’ll never find his answers” and I have a naive desire to believe that they’re telling the truth. That desire aside, what I suspect is that the writers just have a checklist of things they want me to wonder about, without having fused the riddles around anything for me to care about.
Just as the networks may be destined to learn the wrong lessons about wackiness from this spring’s failures, they also learn the wrong lessons about wackiness from the occasional successes. You watch the “Lost” pilot and there’s no question that you walk away after two hours with five or six burning questions that Abrams and Lindelof planted for exactly that purpose, to incite watercooler conversation and online chatter. But as much as early episodes of “Lost” made me wonder about smoke monsters and polar bears and phantom radio signals, I tuned back in in the second and third weeks because “Lost” had a full cast of characters who I cared about and, at the very root of it all, I cared about their survival. [I didn’t care about how they were going to get off the Island. I always enjoyed the idea that “Lost” could be “Swiss Family Robinson”-esque. Similarly, I like “Gilligan’s Island” most when the castaways were adjusting to their new life, rather than when they were over-investing in an inevitably thwarted effort to escape.]
I wanted to know why Steven Pasquale’s character on “Do No Harm” transformed back and forth every time the clock hit 8:25. [And I want to know if some monkeys have, indeed, been known to eat their young.] But I didn’t care.
I wouldn’t mind a little order from the clock-baby-Nazi-priest chaos of “The Zero Hour.” But I don’t care.
And yes, I want to know more about the things that just snap right off. But I don’t care. There’s no character in “Cult” or the “Cult”-within-“Cult” who I care about. I don’t care about the superficial semi-satire of Hollywood. And nothing in the show’s rather cheap and shoddy construction had me viscerally gripped on a level above or below “caring.”
And I don’t expect many other viewers to care either.
“Cult” premieres on Tuesday, February 19 at 9 p.m. on The CW.
Um. I think you just need to chill and chew on a stick for awhile. You are so angry about this show and it hasn’t even had a second episode yet. I suggest we all take a deep breath and sit back and be entertained instead of doing the latest trend or getting our “hate” on. Mkay?
Alan – I’m not especially angry about “Cult” at all. I have passion for discussing it, but… Yeah. No real anger at all.
But if you want “take a deep breath and sit back and be entertained” maybe you just shouldn’t read reviews. That’s not me being angry or combative with you. Just… Yeah.
-Daniel
Fair enough, Dan. I love reading reviews. I made myself a snack to get through all that you disliked but, I will decide after seeing a few more episodes.
I agree completely with the entire article and I’m not angry. I just think the show is terrible. I’ll give Cult 5 episodes like I do EVERY show (Beauty and The Beast being the exception, one episode and I was done) before I write them off.
Lily – Beauty and The Beast was terrible the first episode but it has definitely gotten better. I stopped watching after the 2nd episode but recently gave it a chance an watched the rest of the season. It just keeps getting better and better. You should give it another chance!
I agree with Alan: give to “Cult” another chance. There’s actually no point in destroying a series which is started right now. Personally I find the first episode much more interesting than many first episodes of other series
”
You know how “Hackers” was released in 1995 and set in the present, but it tried to imagine a version of the present that was really more like 1997? I think the year in “Cult” may be 2013, but our present feels a lot like the present-future of “Hackers.” That makes no sense. I understand that. Guess what? The world of “Cult” makes no sense.
”
This was just awesome. That first line alone is hilarious, had me _literally_ laughing out loud.
Dan, that was such a fantastic review, I think I am going to have to watch Cult in spite of the fact you didn’t recommend it.
Chris – Inadvertently getting people to watch shows I hate is one of my less marketable superpowers…
I’m sure some people are gonna love “Cult.”
-Daniel
I guess one thing that can be said in praise is that all three of these shows embrace what they are without much shame. For what it’s worth, I would have given Do No Harm a few more episodes. The other two, not so much.
That review, or the parts of it I read, gave me a headache, which I suppose is what the show would do, too. So I’m definitely passing. I can only ever do one CW show at a time anyway.
Hard thing for me was the pre show trailers….my husband of 31 years shot himself and watching your pre show really brought back reality. Had nightmares. Know it isn’t your fault but producers should be sensitive to what some us go thru. 3 graphic shots to the head?? Thanks
Well, hey. These things just snap right off.
That’s what happens when you keep playing with them.
I personally love Cult I want to know what happens next.
Dan, it’s “to incite water-cooler conversation and internet chatter,” not “insight.”
Right you are… Off to fix. Thanks!
-Daniel
So the CW thinks enough people watch its shows any more to even start a cult? I didn’t realize this was meant to be science fiction.
This review could not possibly be more nail on the head…had i bothered to see when i set the dvr that it was a cw show this could have all been avoided. I realize the point of wacky unrealistic shows is that they should be fun. This is excruciating. 5 stars for your review. Also…i hated The Following too.
I don’t really care about ‘Cult’ at all, but I think you are expecting a lot more from ‘The Following’ than it is even trying to offer. I don’t think the literary aspect of it is supposed to be particularly deep. It’s just pitting an alcoholic fed against a charismatic cult leader–and it’s executing on that premise pretty well, so far.
RWMcGee – To each their own. I don’t think “The Following” does anything even vaguely well. You mention that Bacon’s character is an alcoholic. Really? Has that had anything to do with anything he’s done basically since the pilot? He’s introduced as a barely functioning burnout. At this point, he’s just Jack Bauer. And he isn’t even that. But to each their own… After all, Maryann below thinks “Cult” is brilliant. And that’s fine. Folks should like stuff.
-Daniel
I don’t think he’s Jack Bauer–I think they have done a decent job showing through flashbacks that Bacon’s character got personally involved with Purefoy (and his wife) in the past and thus has some insight into the guy’s thinking. He’s no super-agent. For me the major misstep has been his Pacemaker, which only seems to be a problem for Bacon’s character when it is convenient to the plot. I don’t think the Following is on a level with Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad, or even Person of Interest…but it’s entertaining in the same way The Vampire Diaries, or Nikita can be entertaining.
RWMCGEE 2 – DANIEL 0
Cw had Robert Knepper at its disposal and vastly under used him in the pilot. It should have started with t bag and ended with t bag. But nope, instead we got the worst actors on the CW to stink up the first few minutes (black guy and blond chick in the car).
agree – I also think Jessica Lucas sucks as leading role actress… T – bag all the way XD
I couldn’t disagree with you more. “Cult” is brilliant and intriguing, and anyone who takes the time to pay attention will see much to be enthralled by. As far as I am concerned, it is in a league with the best of this year’s offerings, including those from the fall, and anyone who is remotely intrigued by the previews should check it out.
Agreed. I wasn’t expecting much at all and think its the best I’ve seen on tv in a while. Finally something worth watching. It seems like Daniel is taking out personal jabs against the show. Wonder what THAT backstory is about..
Synanon – Find any word in this review that is “personal,” other than in the sense that this is my opinion. Please.
Anyway. Glad you like the show!
-Daniel
Do you watch a lot of TV? My sister enjoys Cult and she rarely watches TV. I think that’s why our opinions differ.. I have a better understanding of great shows (IMO), so this one falls flat for me. It’s all a matter of personal taste (obviously) but I’m genuinely curious how much TV you watch for that reason!
Brilliant…I think a person would have to be half drunk and half retarded to think this series is brilliant…its a waste of time…period
Hmmm… i’m curious. I think I actually might like this.
Robert Knepper “reliably sleazy and hypnotic”? Hypnotic yes, but sleazy? Did he steal your girlfriend or something? I’m going to give this show a chance over a few episodes. thanks for your opinion.
U clearly haven’t watched prison break…sleezy would be a gppd word.
I watched the show and thought was fantastic. The editing, foreshadowing, music, the way they blended fear into the show-within-show cult…was amazing. You could tell somebody put alot of heart into it. Can’t wait for the next episode. I watch The Following too but its hard to take the droopy-eyed obnoxious melodrama sometimes. This is my first time reading a review from Daniel but its sooo far off the mark I wouldn’t wait my time on a second read. Hope you didn’t ruin the show for too many others.
Eh, I can take silliness and confusion in a pilot episode. Hopefully the show will find its rhythm and the writers will improve the dialog. If we’re still here in blah-land after episode three, I’ll complain.
The fan.dom.ain made me think “otaku cafe”. Maybe they’re purposely going for a 90’s theme? If so, they managed that much.
As pilots go, I didn’t think that it was that bad. It takes awhile for me to care about a character and I’ll give Cult a few weeks to hook me.
That “splatter” thing annoyed the hell out of me, though.
Have you even watched more than 10 minutes of The Following? It sounds like you haven’t. If you’re expecting some profound, cultured prime time television, then you better stick with Downton Abbey or some other hipster bullshit.
Very well said. So tired of people expecting anything more than entertainment these days. It’s as though there are two tiers of tv shows now, and the snobby ones sure know how to hate.
Loved this review!! had me laughing my butt off!! But i agree… Cult is just confusing!! i love Matt davis but i don’t care about anything in this show! when it was finished, i instantly forgot what the episode was about!
I am so surprised that so many people are confused about the show. It makes total sense if you understand the concept. Most people I know weren’t confused or lost and I embrace this show for how fun it is.
Honestly, the only reason I watched the pilot of Cult was for Robert Knepper, something about is oddly attractive.
I probably wouldn’t have found this show if I wasn’t searching for Robert Knepper on imdb. I’m strangely attracted to the man as well…and his acting is second to none
I’ve watched the first two episodes specifically because Robert Knepper is starring as well. I hope the show gets better. It’s borderline snooze fest right now. Zero Hour is a great show. Hoping they don’t cancel it. I am also a huge fan of B&tB. Glad it keeps getting better and better. I started to lose hope around episode five.
Dear Dan and i don’t mean Dierdorf. See what i just did there? You are now my favorite tv critic. The first half of your review was spot on across the board. The actual review of CULT made me lay down,place my head on the pillow and wonder what i had on for tomorrow. EDIT EDIT EDIT. Networks know after the first initial handful of episodes of favorite returning shows people look for the new and now. What do they do? Inundate the airwaves with CRAP. We know it..buy into it..and hope for the best. I do know this though. If critics were cult leaders you would be my Grimm (sorry MattRoush) . Oh i like red Kool-aid by the way. I’m following you now on Twitter but not Facebook. It’s just a bit much too let my friends and family know i enjoy a TV CRITIC. SORRY!!
Write a comment…Also my new alternative to Zap2it blogs
I just wasted five minutes reading your dribble, get a life outside of television.
I found this review to be very wrong and I don’t think we are watching the same show. I have never seen these Zero Dark Hour, and Do No Harm shows, but after one episode of Cult I was instantly hooked. Also The Following, I have only seen 2 episodes but it is a great show. They both are. Yes Cult is wacky, but at the same time so original. I felt intrigued by both Cult and “Cult within Cult”. I feel like the pilot was a great way to enter the show and I think this one will really be a hit. I’m excited to see what direction the writers go with this show.
I’m not sure about the show itself, since I’ve only seen one episode, but your writing about put me to sleep! Instead of ripping on everyone else, maybe you should just focus on keeping your readers awake!
Amen to that Jennifer…
How about you chill your beans and give the show a chance before you start tearing it to shreds!! I enjoyed it it makes a change from some of the shit you get on!!
I dont understand the plot of Cult at all -perhaps if it showed flashbacks of how the Cult started/entered the television network, and proceeded to hypnotize its fictional audience members, I’d understand. With that said, I still want it to continue for a while. Why? Because Robert Knepper is an AMAZING actor and I enjoy all of his scenes in the show.
Hi Dan: Someone on TWOP figured out what “Well hey, these things just snap right off” refers to. According to the poster, s/he tweeted about it and got confirmation from the producers. [forums.televisionwithoutpity.com]
marketdoctor: ‘It’s a reference to a “The Far Side” comic where one circus bear says to another: “Well, hey,”, etc. about his muzzle. The implication is that they’re about to attack the trainer.’
I’m sure you were DYING to know that.
B – Ha. I actually kinda like that…
-Daniel
What? I like that too!
The only comment I have is that the words “wacky” and “wackiness” have no meaning for me anymore.
I have been searching the web to see if this was a dark comedy /drama /seriously lacking something tv show
When I heard “Well hey these things just snap right off” I was laughing so hard and then I quickly laughed more because the dialog and acting that followed seemed staged . The cult leader “You were obsessed with me then and your obsessed with me now” That only made me laugh again leading me to believe this was a comedy in some strange way. The strangeness of this show is too comical for me to actually think of this as a serious drama I find myself laughing too many times . Its pretty hard for me to view this show because I laugh like a creep over all the weird lines and staged acting. So one final thought “And hes..hes gone missing..” too good I should be an actor. I know hes a gooood actor but the setting and dialog is just trash to me if its supposed to be a serious drama I dont seem to get the heaviness of the “serious ” parts.
agree!
Personally, I like the show, and I watch “The Following” and “Zero Hour” (which by this time has been cancelled), but these shows provide some intrigue for me. I want to get away from all the stupid reality shows and “cop drama” shows. TV needs something different, I need something to take me away for an hour, let me relax and enjoy something on TV where people aren’t yelling at each other over who has the Idol or not, or the drama of Jersey Shore. I am mad because “Zero Hour” has been cancelled after 3 episodes, I will never know what was in the water! And I want to know what was in the water! I am just tired of the same old crap on TV and I like the spontaneity, and the not so predictable outcome of these new shows. So call me wacky, I love it!
I completely disagree with this article. I couldn’t even finish reading it because you based everything off ONE episode. Its people like you that get awesome shows cancelled. I LOVED 666 Park Ave. I would have LOVED LOVED LOVED to see it go somewhere. But no. They cancelled it after a few episodes and now I can’t even finish the season. I have to wait until the summer…but what’s the point if they don’t continue on with it. How about you watch MORE than one episode and then judge. I have been wanting something different. I am tired of all these reality tv shows and revenge shows. This has a cool concept and instead of getting lost in its world, you want to bash it. I originally found out about this show while looking up Matthew Davis. I saw he was going to be in a new show and decided to see if it even interested me and it did! Not many shows can do that! I have watched both episodes for it and I am eagerly waiting for the third one to be released on the CW website. I get that shows are not going to be everyone’s cup of tea but DON’T condemn it without giving it a fair shot!
Samatha – Take it up with The CW. I would have LOVED to have based my review on more than one episode and I would have watched every episode they would have sent me. I like to base my reviews on as much information as possible. However, despite having many episodes completed, The CW sent one episode to critics, so that’s what I based my review on. For whatever it’s worth, I watched the second episode and it didn’t make me reconsider a word of this review. And I’ve got the third episode on my DVR and I’ll watch that. I’m happy give shows a chance to find themselves, but the job of a reviewer is to give impressions of a show based on the materials at their disposal, not to hypothetically imagine that a show might improve based on unseen episodes.
Oh and I mostly liked “666 Park Avenue” and spoke fairly positively about it in many context both on this site and elsewhere. So whatever happened with that show is probably not my fault.
-Daniel
i saw all 4 episodes… and I’m with Dan here all the way – I love Matt Davis and Robert K. – just not in this show… Actually, I like Robert in this show as well, but I don’t see the point of him being in this show… and I’m wacky shows addict -_-
I have to agree with his entire article I actually pulled myself through all the episodes and will even watch the most recent episode 4 but I feel just disgust with the show and can only question why they cancel good tv to replace it with trash like this. The actors are good the writing and settings are just so strange its like watching people with aspergers
Amen to all – sir :D
Despite what you think, I really liked the show… this show is not bad at all…. compared to some shows that have been coming out. I think everyone should give it a try for themselves.